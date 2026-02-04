4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Medical education in Rajasthan: Resident doctors warn over bank guarantee issue

Medical Education: A significant order has been issued by the Medical Education Department in Rajasthan. The order states that a bank guarantee of ₹25 lakh will be required for super-specialty. The Resident Doctors' Association, angered by this order, has issued a warning.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

Rajasthan Medical Education Department Big order angered Resident Doctors Association prompting a warning

File Image: Source Patrika

Medical Education: A new government order regarding super-speciality medical education in Rajasthan has stirred the medical fraternity. According to the order issued by the Medical Education Department on January 28, if a student, after completing their PG, is selected for a super-speciality course through NEET SS, they will have to provide a bank guarantee of ₹25 lakh as part of the bond.

The Resident Doctors' Association of SMS Medical College has come out openly against this order. Its president, Dr. Rajpal Singh Meena, termed it impractical, stating that imposing such a large bank guarantee on top of the existing PG bond requirement is an injustice to meritorious students. He added that it is not feasible for students to provide this guarantee.

Will Choose the Path of Agitation

Doctors argue that if doctors are prevented from pursuing higher education, it will ultimately be patients and health services that suffer the consequences. Dr. Meena warned that if the order is not reconsidered, resident doctors across the state will be forced to resort to agitation.

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 08:44 am

