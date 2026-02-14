Jaipur Horror: Five, including woman, killed as car shatters in crash

Chaksu Station House Officer Manohar Lal Meghwal stated that the accident took place near the Tigeria turn in the Chaksu area on the Kota-Jaipur National Highway. The occupants of the car were coming from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur. Around 5:30 in the morning, the car lost control and rammed into a trailer moving ahead. At the time of the accident, five people, including a woman, were in the car. All of them died in the horrific road accident.