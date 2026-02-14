Jaipur Horror: Five, including woman, killed as car shatters in crash

Jaipur: Five people, including a woman, died tragically in a horrific road accident in the Chaksu area of Jaipur on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near the Tigeria turn in Chaksu. A speeding car rammed into a trailer moving ahead. The accident was so severe that the car was reduced to pieces, and the occupants of the car did not get a chance to react.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Chaksu police station personnel reached the spot. The police sent a critically injured youth to the hospital with the help of an ambulance, but he died on the way. Meanwhile, four people, including a woman, died on the spot. The police have kept all the bodies in the mortuary of the government hospital in Chaksu.
Chaksu Station House Officer Manohar Lal Meghwal stated that the accident took place near the Tigeria turn in the Chaksu area on the Kota-Jaipur National Highway. The occupants of the car were coming from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur. Around 5:30 in the morning, the car lost control and rammed into a trailer moving ahead. At the time of the accident, five people, including a woman, were in the car. All of them died in the horrific road accident.
Four people died on the spot in the horrific road accident, and one youth died before reaching the hospital. According to the police, the accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep. All the deceased were residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
A long traffic jam occurred on National Highway-52 after the accident. Gravel loaded in the trailer scattered on the road, causing significant inconvenience to motorists. The highway remained jammed for about 2 hours due to the accident. The police cleared the traffic by removing the wrecked vehicles with the help of a crane.
