Rajasthan budget 2026: Youth to learn foreign languages, Rs 20,000 e-vouchers for laptops and tablets

Rajasthan Budget 2026: The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, presented the third significant full budget of its tenure. In the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari detailed the plans and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget specifically focuses on youth, students, and sporting talent.
To strengthen digital education, meritorious students of 10th and 12th grade will be provided with an e-voucher of ₹20,000 to purchase a tablet or laptop. Additionally, a 'School on Wheels' scheme will be launched in every district, which will bring education to the children of nomadic and labourer families.
To promote sports, 'Chalo Rajasthan Games' will be initiated at the block level. A provision of ₹50 crore has been made for this. Furthermore, ₹1,000 crore has been proposed in the budget for state-level sports competitions and infrastructure expansion. The government believes that if talent from rural areas and small towns gets the right platform, they can reach national and international levels.
The budget also showcased new initiatives in the employment sector. Keeping in mind the needs of the hospitality and tourism sectors, youth will be trained in foreign languages such as Japanese, French, German, and Korean, along with English. An 'Outcome Based Skill Impact Model' will be implemented for this, allowing for monitoring of the actual results of the training. Moreover, vocational education will be introduced in 500 new government schools from the next academic session, enabling students to acquire employment skills alongside their studies.
