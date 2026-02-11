Rajasthan budget 2026: Youth to learn foreign languages, Rs 20,000 e-vouchers for laptops and tablets

The budget also showcased new initiatives in the employment sector. Keeping in mind the needs of the hospitality and tourism sectors, youth will be trained in foreign languages such as Japanese, French, German, and Korean, along with English. An 'Outcome Based Skill Impact Model' will be implemented for this, allowing for monitoring of the actual results of the training. Moreover, vocational education will be introduced in 500 new government schools from the next academic session, enabling students to acquire employment skills alongside their studies.