7 February 2026,

Saturday

BSNL Vacancy 2026: Great Opportunity to Work at BSNL, Recruitment for Over 100 Posts, Know All Important Details

BSNL Bharti: Candidates applying for these posts must possess an engineering degree from a recognised university. Aspirants in subjects such as Electronics, Electrical, Computer Science, or IT can apply.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 07, 2026

BSNL Vacancy 2026

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs. The country's leading telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Senior Executive Trainee. This is considered a golden opportunity for candidates in the technical and management fields who have been waiting for a long time. According to the released notification, a total of 120 posts will be filled. All these posts are for Senior Executive Trainee. The application process will start from February 5, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the company's official website bsnl.co.in.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates applying for these posts must have an engineering degree from a recognised university. Candidates with subjects like Electronics, Electrical, Computer Science or IT can apply. An MBA degree has also been stated as essential for some posts. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for applicants has been set at 21 years and the maximum at 30 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

BSNL Vacancy 2026: Salary and Selection Process

The selection process will be entirely merit-based. First, an online Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted across the country. Candidates who are successful in the examination will be called for an interview. The final selection will be based on performance in the written examination and interview. Selected candidates will initially be appointed as trainees. They will receive a stipend during this period. After successfully completing the training, they will be appointed to a regular post, which will include pay scale and other allowances.

BSNL Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

For online application, candidates need to visit the website bsnl.co.in. There, they need to click on the relevant recruitment link by going to the "Career" or "Jobs" section. After registering with a mobile number and email ID, the application form needs to be filled. The form can be submitted after uploading the necessary documents and paying the fee.

Published on:

07 Feb 2026 03:17 pm

News / Education News / BSNL Vacancy 2026: Great Opportunity to Work at BSNL, Recruitment for Over 100 Posts, Know All Important Details

