Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet Released

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet: An important update has emerged regarding the recruitment of Grade 4 employees in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the OMR sheets of 1.41 lakh candidates selected for document verification. This will provide candidates with clear information about their performance in the recruitment process. The selection board has uploaded the candidates' answer sheets on its official website, rssbasonline.com. Candidates can view and download their OMR sheets by logging in using their mobile number and OTP. The process of filling out the scrutiny form for the Grade-4 recruitment will begin on February 9. Candidates will be given 15 days to apply.
The special aspect is that candidates can view not only their own OMR sheets but also those of other candidates selected for document verification. However, logging in will be mandatory each time to view or download a sheet. The board has clarified that these OMR sheets will be available for one month from February 5. After this, they will be removed from the portal.
The Chairman of the Selection Board, Alok Raj, stated that the aim of this step is to make the recruitment process completely transparent. He said that the OMR sheets of all 1.41 lakh selected candidates have been uploaded to the portal, which any candidate can view and download multiple times for a month. Additionally, keeping security in mind, the signatures of candidates and examiners have been masked to prevent misuse.
