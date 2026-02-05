5 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet Released

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet: The special thing is that candidates can view not only their own OMR sheets but also those of other candidates selected for document verification.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet: An important update has emerged regarding the recruitment of Grade 4 employees in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the OMR sheets of 1.41 lakh candidates selected for document verification. This will provide candidates with clear information about their performance in the recruitment process. The selection board has uploaded the candidates' answer sheets on its official website, rssbasonline.com. Candidates can view and download their OMR sheets by logging in using their mobile number and OTP. The process of filling out the scrutiny form for the Grade-4 recruitment will begin on February 9. Candidates will be given 15 days to apply.

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet: Sheet will be available until this date

The special aspect is that candidates can view not only their own OMR sheets but also those of other candidates selected for document verification. However, logging in will be mandatory each time to view or download a sheet. The board has clarified that these OMR sheets will be available for one month from February 5. After this, they will be removed from the portal.

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet

Rajasthan 4th Grade Result 2025: Initiative to increase transparency in the recruitment process

The Chairman of the Selection Board, Alok Raj, stated that the aim of this step is to make the recruitment process completely transparent. He said that the OMR sheets of all 1.41 lakh selected candidates have been uploaded to the portal, which any candidate can view and download multiple times for a month. Additionally, keeping security in mind, the signatures of candidates and examiners have been masked to prevent misuse.

Share the news:

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 03:15 pm

News / Education News / Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet Released

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: JEE Main Session-1 Answer Key Released, Download from This Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Out
Education News

Government Job Opportunity: Recruitment for Assistant Grade-03 in the Department of Women and Child Development, Know Details

jobs
Gariaband

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Chance to become a Professor without Exam, Salary up to Rs 1.44 Lakh, Apply Before Last Date

NCERT Recruitment 2026
Education News

AI 'Copy-Paste' Lands PhD Students in Trouble, UGC Rejects Dozens of Research Papers

PhD Thesis Rejected
Education News

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Released for Class 10 and 12, Know How to Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.