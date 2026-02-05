Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet Released

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet: An important update has emerged regarding the recruitment of Grade 4 employees in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the OMR sheets of 1.41 lakh candidates selected for document verification. This will provide candidates with clear information about their performance in the recruitment process. The selection board has uploaded the candidates' answer sheets on its official website, rssbasonline.com. Candidates can view and download their OMR sheets by logging in using their mobile number and OTP. The process of filling out the scrutiny form for the Grade-4 recruitment will begin on February 9. Candidates will be given 15 days to apply.