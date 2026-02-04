4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Education News

NCERT Recruitment 2026: Chance to become a Professor without Exam, Salary up to Rs 1.44 Lakh, Apply Before Last Date

NCERT Recruitment 2026: NCERT has announced direct recruitment for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, and Librarian.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

NCERT Recruitment 2026

NCERT Professor Vacancy 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced vacancies for young individuals aspiring for a career in the teaching sector. NCERT has invited applications for a total of 117 posts, including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Librarian. Notably, candidates will not have to appear for any written examination for selection to these posts. Eligible candidates will be selected directly based on interviews.

NCERT Recruitment 2026 Dates: Important Dates and Application Fee

The application process for this recruitment will be entirely online, commencing on January 31, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications by 5 PM on February 20, 2026. The application fee has been set at ₹1000 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, while the application is completely free for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates. Fee payment will only be accepted through online modes.

NCERT Assistant Professor Salary: Vacancies in These Subjects

NCERT has announced these vacancies for various subjects including Mathematics, Art Education, Economics, Hindi, History, Political Science, English, Urdu, Sociology, Biology, Home Science, and Computer Education, among others. Selected candidates will receive an attractive salary as per their post:

  • Professor: ₹1,44,200 (Level 14)
  • Associate Professor: ₹1,31,400
  • Assistant Professor: ₹57,700

NCERT Jobs without Exam: Educational Qualification and Selection Process

The educational qualifications and eligibility criteria for the recruitment have been set according to the latest guidelines from UGC (University Grants Commission) and the Government of India. The selection process is entirely based on shortlisting through academic records and interviews. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in the interview. This means that candidates who perform better in the interview will be given preference.

NCERT Direct Recruitment 2026: Work Experience

Professor: A PhD degree in the concerned subject and at least 10 years of teaching experience are required. Additionally, 10 research publications are necessary.

Associate Professor: A Master's degree with at least 55% marks along with a PhD, and 8 years of teaching or research experience are mandatory.

Assistant Professor: A PhD in the concerned subject and a Master's degree with 55% marks are required. Furthermore, a research score as per UGC regulations is compulsory.

NCERT Professor Vacancy 2026: Appointment in Campuses in These Cities

Through this recruitment, selected candidates will be appointed to NCERT campuses located in various states across the country. These include cities such as New Delhi, Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong. As per recruitment advertisement number 177/2026, there are 114 posts for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor, while 3 posts are reserved for Deputy Librarian and Assistant Librarian.

NCERT Recruitment 2026 Apply Online: How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.
  • Click on the vacancy link in the Announcements section on the homepage.
  • Go to the Academic column, view the recruitment advertisement, and click on the online application link.
  • Register yourself here and fill in all your details in the application form.
  • Scan and upload your photograph, signature, and necessary documents, then submit the form.
  • After paying the application fee, submit the form and keep a printout of the form safe.

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 03:03 pm

