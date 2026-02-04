NCERT Recruitment 2026: Chance to become a Professor without Exam, Salary up to Rs 1.44 Lakh, Apply Before Last Date

NCERT Professor Vacancy 2026: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced vacancies for young individuals aspiring for a career in the teaching sector. NCERT has invited applications for a total of 117 posts, including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Librarian. Notably, candidates will not have to appear for any written examination for selection to these posts. Eligible candidates will be selected directly based on interviews.
The application process for this recruitment will be entirely online, commencing on January 31, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications by 5 PM on February 20, 2026. The application fee has been set at ₹1000 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, while the application is completely free for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates. Fee payment will only be accepted through online modes.
NCERT has announced these vacancies for various subjects including Mathematics, Art Education, Economics, Hindi, History, Political Science, English, Urdu, Sociology, Biology, Home Science, and Computer Education, among others. Selected candidates will receive an attractive salary as per their post:
The educational qualifications and eligibility criteria for the recruitment have been set according to the latest guidelines from UGC (University Grants Commission) and the Government of India. The selection process is entirely based on shortlisting through academic records and interviews. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's performance in the interview. This means that candidates who perform better in the interview will be given preference.
Professor: A PhD degree in the concerned subject and at least 10 years of teaching experience are required. Additionally, 10 research publications are necessary.
Associate Professor: A Master's degree with at least 55% marks along with a PhD, and 8 years of teaching or research experience are mandatory.
Assistant Professor: A PhD in the concerned subject and a Master's degree with 55% marks are required. Furthermore, a research score as per UGC regulations is compulsory.
Through this recruitment, selected candidates will be appointed to NCERT campuses located in various states across the country. These include cities such as New Delhi, Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong. As per recruitment advertisement number 177/2026, there are 114 posts for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor, while 3 posts are reserved for Deputy Librarian and Assistant Librarian.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending