BITS alumni couple based in the United States donates four million dollars

Jaipur. The Institute of Eminence, BITS Pilani has received a grant of 4 million US dollars from the US-based couple, Chand P. Garg (Batch of 1968) and his wife Manju Garg.
This is the largest individual contribution ever made to the institute by an alumnus. Chand Garg, a mechanical engineering graduate from BITS Pilani, is a seasoned entrepreneur in international trade. He credits his education at BITS for laying the foundation for his professional success and lifelong learning.
Through this grant, the Garg couple aims to support 16 talented students every year. Special attention will be given to supporting female students from financially weaker backgrounds, enabling them to continue and complete their education at BITS Pilani.
Garg referred to BITS Pilani as the 'starting point' of his journey. He expressed hope that his grant would provide deserving students with the same transformative opportunities that shaped his life.
Strengthening the Mission
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, stated that their generosity will have lasting results, allowing talented students to pursue their education at BITS despite financial constraints. Such generous contributions from alumni strengthen our mission to make academic excellence inclusive and accessible to all.
Indebted to BITS Pilani
Garg said, 'I feel indebted to BITS Pilani. Everything I have achieved in life began with the education I received at BITS Pilani. My wife and I believe that through this grant, we are channelling resources to the right place, so that financially needy, deserving students can receive the same transformative education that shaped my life.' The Director of the Pilani campus, Prof. Sudhir Kumar Barai, said, 'This historic contribution demonstrates the deep and lasting connection that BITS Pilani alumni have with their alma mater.'
