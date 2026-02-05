5 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Satellite Towns to Connect Directly to MP Capital as Metro Expansion Plans Take Shape

Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Instructions Issued to Include Metro in Bhopal Metropolitan Region Plan, Provisions Being Prepared in DPR

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

BHOPAL METRO

Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Under the metro train project, routes will now be decided in the Bhopal Metropolitan Region (BMR) as well. Possibilities for extending the metro towards Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, and Rajgarh will be explored. Provisions for this are being made in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared for the BMR. The government has directed the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to include the metro in the Bhopal Metropolitan Region plan. Along with the road network, the metro network will directly connect proposed satellite townships in nearby cities to Bhopal.

Six Lines Decided for Bhopal City

Currently, six lines have been decided within Bhopal city for the metro train project. Out of the 103 km long line, metro commercial runs have already commenced on a 6.22 km stretch. The timeline for running the metro with the general public on the 32 km of the first phase's two lines has been set between 2028 and 2030. The Metro Rail Corporation is planning to develop the metro in phases. Now, it will decide routes not only within Bhopal but also in the areas falling under the Metropolitan Region.

Metro to Transform Suburban Transport

According to officials preparing the DPR for the BMR, the metro, which is set to become a part of local transport in Bhopal, will play the role of a suburban railway in the BMR. This will connect existing suburbs and those proposed within the BMR. In the BMR, Bhopal's population will be shifted to satellite townships in nearby cities. New townships will be developed to prevent population pressure from increasing here. To facilitate commuting to these areas, a metro suburban service will be developed.

Question: Ten Years for Six Kilometres, When Will BMR Be Built?

While the metro planning for the BMR is sound, only about seven per cent of the existing proposed network of 103 km has been completed. Ninety-three per cent of the urban network remains to be built. A loan from the European Bank has been secured for the seven per cent construction. Building the remaining portion and extending the metro to cities connected to the BMR will require significantly more budget and time.

Metro, Roads – Both Are Options

The plan for the BMR is being formulated according to the government's intentions. The concerned areas will be connected through all modes of public transport. Metro and roads are both options.

- Sanjeev Singh, Chairman BDA - Divisional Commissioner

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 12:21 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Satellite Towns to Connect Directly to MP Capital as Metro Expansion Plans Take Shape

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Indian Railways Announces Good News for Passengers Travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand

Indian Railway
Bhopal

Good News: 972 E-Buses to Run in 8 Cities of MP

Bhopal

MP News: Rain in 8 districts, 20 on alert; hail in Gwalior-Mandsaur, farmer killed by lightning

Weather Update
Bhopal

Bhopal Metro Project: New 32 km Line to be Built, 27 Racks Confirmed!

Bhopal Metro Project
Bhopal

MP: Biting cold returns, mercury drops to 3 degree Celsius in this area; rain alert on February 1 and 2

Severe Cold And Rain Alert
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.