Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Satellite Towns to Connect Directly to MP Capital as Metro Expansion Plans Take Shape

Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Under the metro train project, routes will now be decided in the Bhopal Metropolitan Region (BMR) as well. Possibilities for extending the metro towards Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, and Rajgarh will be explored. Provisions for this are being made in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) being prepared for the BMR. The government has directed the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to include the metro in the Bhopal Metropolitan Region plan. Along with the road network, the metro network will directly connect proposed satellite townships in nearby cities to Bhopal.
Currently, six lines have been decided within Bhopal city for the metro train project. Out of the 103 km long line, metro commercial runs have already commenced on a 6.22 km stretch. The timeline for running the metro with the general public on the 32 km of the first phase's two lines has been set between 2028 and 2030. The Metro Rail Corporation is planning to develop the metro in phases. Now, it will decide routes not only within Bhopal but also in the areas falling under the Metropolitan Region.
According to officials preparing the DPR for the BMR, the metro, which is set to become a part of local transport in Bhopal, will play the role of a suburban railway in the BMR. This will connect existing suburbs and those proposed within the BMR. In the BMR, Bhopal's population will be shifted to satellite townships in nearby cities. New townships will be developed to prevent population pressure from increasing here. To facilitate commuting to these areas, a metro suburban service will be developed.
While the metro planning for the BMR is sound, only about seven per cent of the existing proposed network of 103 km has been completed. Ninety-three per cent of the urban network remains to be built. A loan from the European Bank has been secured for the seven per cent construction. Building the remaining portion and extending the metro to cities connected to the BMR will require significantly more budget and time.
The plan for the BMR is being formulated according to the government's intentions. The concerned areas will be connected through all modes of public transport. Metro and roads are both options.
- Sanjeev Singh, Chairman BDA - Divisional Commissioner
