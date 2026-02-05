Bhopal Metro Mega Extension: Satellite Towns to Connect Directly to MP Capital as Metro Expansion Plans Take Shape

Currently, six lines have been decided within Bhopal city for the metro train project. Out of the 103 km long line, metro commercial runs have already commenced on a 6.22 km stretch. The timeline for running the metro with the general public on the 32 km of the first phase's two lines has been set between 2028 and 2030. The Metro Rail Corporation is planning to develop the metro in phases. Now, it will decide routes not only within Bhopal but also in the areas falling under the Metropolitan Region.