3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Bhopal

MP News: Rain in 8 districts, 20 on alert; hail in Gwalior-Mandsaur, farmer killed by lightning

Weather Update: Hail hit Gwalior and Mandsaur, rain recorded in 8 MP districts. Trains delayed, and a farmer in Shivpuri died from lightning.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

Weather Update

MP: Rain starts in 8 districts, 20 on alert (Photo Source – Patrika)

Weather Update: The spell of rain has begun in Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorms, lightning, rain, and storms are occurring in various parts of the state. From last night until Tuesday morning, hailstorms and rain were witnessed in several districts. Meanwhile, in Shivpuri, a farmer was burnt alive inside his hut after lightning struck it.

Hailstorms occurred in the Gwalior and Mandsaur districts of the state, causing significant damage to crops. Rain was recorded in Bhopal, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, and Guna. Earlier in the morning, dew drops froze in Raisen.

Alert for 'Mawtha' in 20 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for 'Mawtha' (winter rain/hail) in 20 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Rewa, on Tuesday. Visibility was recorded at 50 meters in Bhopal and Sehore, meaning visibility was limited to 50 meters.

Impact of Fog Here

Datia, Raisen, Ujjain, Morena, Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Sheopur, and Shivpuri were enveloped in fog. Additionally, dense and moderate fog was observed in Mandla, Naugaon, Tikamgarh, and Malajkhand.

Hailstones in Mandsaur

Due to the fog, several trains travelling from Delhi to Bhopal and Indore are running late. The night temperatures did not change significantly, with the mercury remaining above 10 degrees Celsius in all cities. However, once the rain and fog subside, a return of cold weather is anticipated.

Weather Forecast for the Next 3 Days

- February 4: Moderate fog is expected in Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

- February 5: The impact of fog will be observed in Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

- February 6: Fog will persist in Guna, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

