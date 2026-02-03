MP News: Rain in 8 districts, 20 on alert; hail in Gwalior-Mandsaur, farmer killed by lightning

MP: Rain starts in 8 districts, 20 on alert (Photo Source – Patrika)
Weather Update: The spell of rain has begun in Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorms, lightning, rain, and storms are occurring in various parts of the state. From last night until Tuesday morning, hailstorms and rain were witnessed in several districts. Meanwhile, in Shivpuri, a farmer was burnt alive inside his hut after lightning struck it.
Hailstorms occurred in the Gwalior and Mandsaur districts of the state, causing significant damage to crops. Rain was recorded in Bhopal, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, and Guna. Earlier in the morning, dew drops froze in Raisen.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for 'Mawtha' (winter rain/hail) in 20 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Rewa, on Tuesday. Visibility was recorded at 50 meters in Bhopal and Sehore, meaning visibility was limited to 50 meters.
Datia, Raisen, Ujjain, Morena, Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Sheopur, and Shivpuri were enveloped in fog. Additionally, dense and moderate fog was observed in Mandla, Naugaon, Tikamgarh, and Malajkhand.
Due to the fog, several trains travelling from Delhi to Bhopal and Indore are running late. The night temperatures did not change significantly, with the mercury remaining above 10 degrees Celsius in all cities. However, once the rain and fog subside, a return of cold weather is anticipated.
- February 4: Moderate fog is expected in Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.
- February 5: The impact of fog will be observed in Rajgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.
- February 6: Fog will persist in Guna, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.
