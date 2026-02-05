Indian Railways Announces Good News for Passengers Travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that the train will operate three days a week. The Bhopal-Dhanbad Express will run on 03 days of the week. This train will depart from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 8:55 PM and reach Dhanbad at 8:30 PM the next day. From Dhanbad, the train will depart at 7:00 AM and reach Bhopal at 7:20 AM the following day. The Bhopal-Chopan Express will depart on Sunday at 8:55 PM and reach Chopan at 7:00 AM the next day. It will depart from Chopan at 7:00 PM the next day and reach Bhopal at 8:35 AM the day after.