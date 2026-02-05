Indian Railways Announces Good News for Passengers Travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand

Indian Railway: The railway has given a big piece of good news to passengers from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand living in Madhya Pradesh. After the construction of the third pit line at Bhopal Railway Station, the railway administration has expedited preparations for the operation of two new express trains between Dhanbad and Chopan.
Following the green signal from the Railway Board, the concerned zones have now been instructed to complete the formal procedures for the operation, maintenance, and promotion of these trains. The commencement of these services will establish direct rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.
The Bhopal-Chopan Express has also been approved for the convenience of passengers from the Vindhya region. This train will depart from Bhopal every Sunday night and reach Chopan on Monday morning. On its return journey, it will depart from Chopan on Monday evening and arrive back in Bhopal on Tuesday morning. The train will have stops at important stations such as Sagar, Katni, Beohari, Singrauli, and Obra Dam. Currently, two weekly special trains run from Bhopal to Chopan. With this new train, the number of weekly special trains will increase to three.
Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that the train will operate three days a week. The Bhopal-Dhanbad Express will run on 03 days of the week. This train will depart from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 8:55 PM and reach Dhanbad at 8:30 PM the next day. From Dhanbad, the train will depart at 7:00 AM and reach Bhopal at 7:20 AM the following day. The Bhopal-Chopan Express will depart on Sunday at 8:55 PM and reach Chopan at 7:00 AM the next day. It will depart from Chopan at 7:00 PM the next day and reach Bhopal at 8:35 AM the day after.
