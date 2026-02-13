Bhopal to get 1210-metre-long rail bridge at a cost of Rs 49 crore, reducing distance for several areas

For this ROB, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process of handing over the responsibility of the bridge's design, construction, and ten years of maintenance to a private agency for ₹50 crore. Foundation work for the bridge will begin in March 2026 and will be completed within the next 24 months. This means that by the first quarter of 2028, a direct route from Kolar and Bawadia Kalan towards Vidayanagar Phase II near ISBT will be ready.