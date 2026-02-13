13 February 2026,

Friday

Bhopal

Bhopal to get 1210-metre-long rail bridge at a cost of Rs 49 crore, reducing distance for several areas

A rail bridge is set to be constructed in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹49 crore.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 13, 2026

bhopal news

MP News: The 11th railway overbridge of the city will be built on Narmadapuram Road in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This bridge will be built from Bawadia Kalan Chowk to Ashima Mall, for which approval has been given.

These areas will have reduced travel distance

The length of the bridge, which will be built on the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model, will be 1210 meters. It will reduce the distance from areas like Kolar, Bawadia Kalan, Salaiya, Gulmohar, Trilanga to Katara Hills, Bagsewnia, Bagmugalia, and Misrod by three to four kilometres. Earlier, Singarcholi, Chola, Karond, Bharat Talkies, Pul Bogda, Ashbag, Subhash Nagar, Chetak Bridge, Savarkar Setu, and Bawadia ROB have been completed in the city.

Design worth 50 crore prepared

For this ROB, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process of handing over the responsibility of the bridge's design, construction, and ten years of maintenance to a private agency for ₹50 crore. Foundation work for the bridge will begin in March 2026 and will be completed within the next 24 months. This means that by the first quarter of 2028, a direct route from Kolar and Bawadia Kalan towards Vidayanagar Phase II near ISBT will be ready.

The bridge from Ashima Mall to Bawadia Kalan ROB will be built in the EPC mode. The construction agency will be finalised by March, and work will commence. - PC Verma, CE Bridge PWD

This is how the EPC model works

A single agency is responsible for the entire project, based on a single point of responsibility. When the design and construction are done by the same company, work does not get delayed due to design-related disputes. The contractor also remains responsible for the bridge's maintenance for an extended period, which leads to better quality. The project cost is predetermined, so the government does not incur additional expenses even if material prices increase.

This is also a problem

The bridge will not extend towards Ashima Mall. It will descend at Vidayanagar ISBT before the Narmadapuram Six-Lane BRT Road. This will create a junction in front of Ashima Mall, leading to signal systems and traffic jams. After descending from the bridge, the obstacle of the junction will remain instead of a straight path.

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal to get 1210-metre-long rail bridge at a cost of Rs 49 crore, reducing distance for several areas

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

