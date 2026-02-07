7 February 2026,

Saturday

Bhopal

New High-Level Bridge to be Built in Bhopal

High Level Bridge: The daily traffic jam hassle between Kolar and Bawadia areas of the city will soon end. A new high-level bridge will be built over Kaliasot at a cost of ₹5 crore.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 07, 2026

High Level Bridge

A new high-level bridge to come up in Bhopal (Photo Source: Patrika)

High Level Bridge: The arduous journey between Kolar and Bawadia Kalan, one of the busiest areas in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, will soon become easier. Residents will soon get relief from the traffic jams occurring on the narrow Danishkunj Bridge of the four-lane Avadh Marg, developed on the lines of the Ring Road. Preparations are underway to build a new two-lane high-level bridge alongside the existing two-lane bridge, which will make this route a four-lane one. The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a budget of approximately ₹5 crore for the construction of this bridge.

The task of completing this construction work as soon as possible has been set. The machinery to be used in its construction has also been brought to the site. According to information received, the construction of this bridge is targeted to be completed in 8 months.

Benefit to 5 Lakh Population

The construction of the bridge will significantly strengthen the connectivity of Kolar as well as Bawadia Kalan, Rohit Nagar, Salaiya, Gulmohar, and Narmadapuram Road. Currently, during peak hours, severe traffic jams occur here, and the narrow bridge also poses a risk of accidents. The new bridge will provide a permanent solution to all these problems.

Technically Modern and Strong Structure

  • This bridge, to be built over the Kaliyasot river, will be 75 meters long and 9.90 meters wide.
  • It will be a high-level bridge with three spans of 25 meters each, ensuring that traffic is not disrupted even during heavy rainfall.
  • It will feature a 7.50-meter carriage-way, footpaths on both sides, and RCC crash barriers.
  • It has been designed to Class AA standards for the movement of heavy vehicles and will be based on a seismic (Zone-2) structure.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma to perform bhoomi pujan

MLA Rameshwar Sharma will perform the bhoomi pujan of this ambitious project near Kalibadi today, Saturday, at 10 am. With the construction of the bridge, modern street lights will also be installed along the entire stretch, ensuring better visibility and improved safety for motorists at night.

Effort to Complete by June

PWD Sub-Engineer Kailash Verma told the media that the work will commence today after the groundbreaking ceremony. Although the deadline for constructing this bridge is eight months, we will try to complete it by June 15.

Published on:

07 Feb 2026 09:47 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / New High-Level Bridge to be Built in Bhopal

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

