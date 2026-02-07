New High-Level Bridge to be Built in Bhopal

High Level Bridge: The arduous journey between Kolar and Bawadia Kalan, one of the busiest areas in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, will soon become easier. Residents will soon get relief from the traffic jams occurring on the narrow Danishkunj Bridge of the four-lane Avadh Marg, developed on the lines of the Ring Road. Preparations are underway to build a new two-lane high-level bridge alongside the existing two-lane bridge, which will make this route a four-lane one. The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a budget of approximately ₹5 crore for the construction of this bridge.