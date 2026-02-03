Bhopal Metro Project: New 32 km Line to be Built, 27 Racks Confirmed!

Bhopal Metro Project: Work is underway on the metro in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the meantime, the supply of metro rakes from Vadodara has been temporarily halted. A total of 27 rakes, each with three coaches, are to be supplied from here. Eight rakes have already been delivered. Currently, only two rakes are being used for commercial runs, with six rakes still at the depot. Therefore, the supply of new rakes has been stopped until the 32 km line of the project is completed. It is noteworthy that the metro train rakes are being manufactured at a plant located near Vadodara.
A contract has been made for the metro rakes. The rakes will be sent when the line is completed. The price will be determined according to the situation at that time. The first rake arrived here in 2023, and eight rakes had arrived by 2024. Their price has increased by ten percent currently. By 2028, they will be approximately 20 percent more expensive. This means that the longer the project is delayed, the more expensive the rakes will become. According to MD Metro Rail, Chaitanya Krishna, the focus is on the first two lines of the project, which are now being completed rapidly.
- The cost of the Bhopal Metro project was fixed at ₹6,941 crore in 2017-18.
- The cost per kilometre was estimated at ₹249 crore.
- By 2025, this increased to ₹10,033 crore.
- The expenditure per kilometre reached ₹371 crore.
- This increase of 43 percent will lead to rising prices and a financial crisis for the project due to the delay.
Hopes for the Bhopal Metro, along with National Highways and bridges, have improved with the Union Budget. ₹12.02 lakh crore has been allocated for Tier II and Tier III cities, and Bhopal will have a share in this. ₹5,000 crore is required to complete the current 32 km line of the metro.
Similarly, a provision has been made for City Economic Regions in Tier 2 cities, which will receive ₹5,000 crore over five years. If Bhopal benefits, work on logistics and highway connectivity can begin here.
