3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Bhopal Metro Project: New 32 km Line to be Built, 27 Racks Confirmed!

Bhopal Metro Project: Currently, only two rakes are being used for commercial runs. Six rakes are still in the depot....

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

Bhopal Metro Project

Bhopal Metro Project: Work is underway on the metro in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the meantime, the supply of metro rakes from Vadodara has been temporarily halted. A total of 27 rakes, each with three coaches, are to be supplied from here. Eight rakes have already been delivered. Currently, only two rakes are being used for commercial runs, with six rakes still at the depot. Therefore, the supply of new rakes has been stopped until the 32 km line of the project is completed. It is noteworthy that the metro train rakes are being manufactured at a plant located near Vadodara.

Prices Will Increase Due to Delay

A contract has been made for the metro rakes. The rakes will be sent when the line is completed. The price will be determined according to the situation at that time. The first rake arrived here in 2023, and eight rakes had arrived by 2024. Their price has increased by ten percent currently. By 2028, they will be approximately 20 percent more expensive. This means that the longer the project is delayed, the more expensive the rakes will become. According to MD Metro Rail, Chaitanya Krishna, the focus is on the first two lines of the project, which are now being completed rapidly.

Impact of Delay Here Too

- The cost of the Bhopal Metro project was fixed at ₹6,941 crore in 2017-18.

- The cost per kilometre was estimated at ₹249 crore.

- By 2025, this increased to ₹10,033 crore.

- The expenditure per kilometre reached ₹371 crore.

- This increase of 43 percent will lead to rising prices and a financial crisis for the project due to the delay.

The City Will Receive a Big Gift

Hopes for the Bhopal Metro, along with National Highways and bridges, have improved with the Union Budget. ₹12.02 lakh crore has been allocated for Tier II and Tier III cities, and Bhopal will have a share in this. ₹5,000 crore is required to complete the current 32 km line of the metro.

Similarly, a provision has been made for City Economic Regions in Tier 2 cities, which will receive ₹5,000 crore over five years. If Bhopal benefits, work on logistics and highway connectivity can begin here.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 11:08 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal Metro Project: New 32 km Line to be Built, 27 Racks Confirmed!
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP: Biting cold returns, mercury drops to 3 degree Celsius in this area; rain alert on February 1 and 2

Severe Cold And Rain Alert
Bhopal

Rain alert for over 40 districts as three-day wet spell looms

MP Weather Alert for Rain
Bhopal

Bhopal Metro: Work Begins on Most Challenging 'Ramp' for Underground Section

Bhopal Metro
Bhopal

Cold Wave Grips MP Again: 15 Cities Under Cold Day Conditions, Rain Alert for These Districts on January 27-28

MP Weather Update
Bhopal

Cold to return with rain after 48 hours, light showers expected in these districts

mp news rain alert weather update imd alert western disturbance
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.