Bhopal Metro Project: New 32 km Line to be Built, 27 Racks Confirmed!

A contract has been made for the metro rakes. The rakes will be sent when the line is completed. The price will be determined according to the situation at that time. The first rake arrived here in 2023, and eight rakes had arrived by 2024. Their price has increased by ten percent currently. By 2028, they will be approximately 20 percent more expensive. This means that the longer the project is delayed, the more expensive the rakes will become. According to MD Metro Rail, Chaitanya Krishna, the focus is on the first two lines of the project, which are now being completed rapidly.