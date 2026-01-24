Cold to return with rain after 48 hours, light showers expected in these districts

There are chances of Mawth (winter rain) in the Sheopur district. Farmers say that if Mawth arrives, it will act as nectar for the Rabi crops. However, if accompanied by hailstorms, there is a possibility of crop damage. Some areas of Rajasthan experienced hailstorms on Friday morning, which has also increased the concerns of farmers. Farmers say that rain provides natural irrigation to crops like wheat, mustard, gram, and barley, which leads to better crop growth, increased yield, and also saves irrigation costs. Therefore, seeing this weather, the faces of the farmers are lit up. But the possibilities of hailstorms have also increased their worries.