24 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Cold to return with rain after 48 hours, light showers expected in these districts

MP News: The weather has taken a sudden turn. The cold is weakening, and the gentleness of spring is beginning to be felt. There are indications of the return of rain and cold with a Western Disturbance.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 24, 2026

mp news rain alert weather update imd alert western disturbance

Rain alert in Madhya Pradesh (Photo: Patrika.com)

Rain Alert: Bhopal has started showing its spring colours. The intensity of the cold is now easing, and the nights are becoming a bit warmer. On Friday, the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, which is 6.2 degrees higher than on Thursday. Earlier, the minimum temperature on Thursday was 11.2 degrees. Meanwhile, the maximum day temperature reached 27.4 degrees, causing a slight warmth to be felt during the day.

From Friday morning, the capital experienced an autumnal weather feel. The sky remained clear, and winds blew throughout the day, but they did not have the usual coolness. The wind speed in the state was recorded at approximately 14 kilometres per hour. According to meteorologist Whaid Khan, the wind direction has changed from north to south-west. This change is the reason for the sudden jump in night temperatures.

Possibility of light rain

This weather pattern will not last. According to the Meteorological Department, another Western Disturbance is becoming active from January 26. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of light rain in the capital and most districts of the state on January 27 and 28.

Cold will return after two days

Meteorologists say that the wind pattern may change once again from Saturday. Due to this, night temperatures could drop rapidly, and the cold might make a slight comeback. For now, the residents of the capital are enjoying the warmth of spring, where the cold seems to be almost disappearing.

Western Disturbance between Delhi and Gwalior

R.S. Parihar stated that the Western Disturbance's path has currently started from Delhi and reached Gwalior, and it will soon move towards Bundelkhand. This is why rain is expected. Additionally, with the entry of the Western Disturbance in the Chhatarpur district, there are also chances of drizzle. For now, clouds are expected to persist for two days. After this, the Meteorological Centre has indicated a drop in temperatures.

There are chances of Mawth (winter rain) in the Sheopur district. Farmers say that if Mawth arrives, it will act as nectar for the Rabi crops. However, if accompanied by hailstorms, there is a possibility of crop damage. Some areas of Rajasthan experienced hailstorms on Friday morning, which has also increased the concerns of farmers. Farmers say that rain provides natural irrigation to crops like wheat, mustard, gram, and barley, which leads to better crop growth, increased yield, and also saves irrigation costs. Therefore, seeing this weather, the faces of the farmers are lit up. But the possibilities of hailstorms have also increased their worries.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

24 Jan 2026 10:51 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Cold to return with rain after 48 hours, light showers expected in these districts

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Important news for passengers travelling to Nanded: Two special trains to pass through these cities, check schedule

Train Cancelled: रेल यात्रियों को बड़ा झटका, ये चार पैसेंजर ट्रेनें हुई रद्द, देखें लिस्ट
Bhopal

Bhopal to face 7-hour power cut in 51 areas; residents urged to complete essential tasks early

Bhopal

Narrow lanes in MP to be widened, land acquisition in five districts

Road Widening for public Transports in MP Metropolitan Regions
Bhopal

MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Admit Card 2026 Released
Education News

Road Accident Bhopal: 5 Dead, 12 Critically Injured in Head-on Collision

Horrific Road Accident
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.