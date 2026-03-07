Summer Schedule from March 29: No Flights to Mumbai from Raja Bhoj Airport

IndiGo has also secured a slot for Navi Mumbai, and the flight schedule has been released. Bookings for this flight have also commenced for passengers. The initial fare for this new flight has been set between approximately four to five thousand rupees. Along with the launch of the new flight to Navi Mumbai, IndiGo has decided to discontinue one of its flights from Bhopal to Mumbai. Consequently, only one IndiGo flight will operate between Bhopal and Mumbai from March 29.