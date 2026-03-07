Summer Schedule from March 29: No Flights to Mumbai from Raja Bhoj Airport

Raja Bhoj Airport to Mumbai Flight (Photo: Demo Pic, Patrika)
Raja Bhoj Airport to Mumbai Flight: Instead of increasing flights, the number of flights from Raja Bhoj International Airport is set to decrease with the commencement of the summer schedule on March 29. Air India and IndiGo Airlines have announced the discontinuation of one flight to Mumbai.
Additionally, IndiGo Airlines has indicated that direct flights to Goa and Ahmedabad will be reviewed soon and may also be suspended. IndiGo Airlines is the only airline set to launch a new flight to Navi Mumbai.
The reduction in flight connectivity from Bhopal by aviation companies at a time when people are planning their summer holidays to tourist destinations has created an atmosphere of disappointment.
According to airport management, aviation companies are currently not considering any flight extensions due to the apprehension of war and low passenger numbers.
IndiGo has also secured a slot for Navi Mumbai, and the flight schedule has been released. Bookings for this flight have also commenced for passengers. The initial fare for this new flight has been set between approximately four to five thousand rupees. Along with the launch of the new flight to Navi Mumbai, IndiGo has decided to discontinue one of its flights from Bhopal to Mumbai. Consequently, only one IndiGo flight will operate between Bhopal and Mumbai from March 29.
There is also a proposal to discontinue flights from Bhopal to Goa and Ahmedabad. The flight to Goa was launched only about six months ago, so the reasons for its discontinuation are unclear. According to travel agents, this flight to Goa was receiving approximately 80 per cent passenger load.
– Departure from Navi Mumbai – 6:50 PM
– Arrival in Bhopal – 8:10 PM
– Departure from Bhopal – 8:50 PM
– Arrival in Navi Mumbai – 10:20 PM
