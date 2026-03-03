MP News: Road Widening Begins in Indore, Obstructions to be Removed

It is noteworthy that the foundation stone for the road-widening project was laid six months ago by MLA Ramesh Mendola, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and the Public Works Department in charge, Rajendra Rathore. However, the actual work has only now begun. Due to the delay in starting the work, the condition of the road had deteriorated significantly, causing inconvenience to both commuters and residents. The completion of the road will soon bring relief to them.