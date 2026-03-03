MP News: Road Widening Begins in Indore, Obstructions to be Removed

AI-Generated Photo
MP News: The widening of the long-pending Zanzirwala Chowk to Atal Dwar road in Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, has commenced. Currently, the Narmada pipeline is being shifted without demolishing any obstructing structures. Excavation work has begun for this purpose. Parts of the road have been dug up in the middle to facilitate the construction. A stormwater line is also being laid for drainage.
According to officials from the Municipal Corporation, the target is to construct one lane of the road from Atal Dwar to Lakshmi Memorial Hospital this month, March. Following this, further road widening will begin. The Mayor and the in-charge of the Public Works Department will visit the site today to observe the commencement of the road work.
As per the master plan, the road from Zanzirwala Chowk to Lakshmi Memorial Hospital, passing through Nehru Nagar Road Number 9, and leading to Atal Dwar, is to be widened to 60 feet. The corporation is currently working in areas without obstructing construction. After Rangpanchami, the road widening work will proceed by removing structures that impede the expansion.
It is noteworthy that the foundation stone for the road-widening project was laid six months ago by MLA Ramesh Mendola, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and the Public Works Department in charge, Rajendra Rathore. However, the actual work has only now begun. Due to the delay in starting the work, the condition of the road had deteriorated significantly, causing inconvenience to both commuters and residents. The completion of the road will soon bring relief to them.
Meanwhile, Mayor Bhargav and Public Works Department in-charge Rathore will visit the Zanzirwala Chowk to Atal Dwar road widening site today. Before this, Mayor Bhargav will attend a program at the Jain temple in Scheme-78, inspect the garden built at Press Complex on AB Road, and the Eurasian Garden being constructed in Mahalakshmi Nagar. Subsequently, he will proceed via Bhaumori to observe the progress of the Zanzirwala Chowk to Atal Dwar road widening work.
