Madhya Pradesh to Get Fourth 237-km Railway Line Connecting 40 Villages

The construction of this railway line will be carried out in four phases. The Bina-Itarsi fourth railway line project will be completed in a phased manner. The approximately 231 km long track will be developed in four sections: Bina to Sumer, Sumer to Rani Kamalapati Station, RKMP to Barkheda, and Barkheda to Itarsi. The plan is to commence construction work on all sections simultaneously. According to the set timeline, the entire project is targeted for completion by the year 2028. The 237 km long fourth railway line project between Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina has been approved at a cost of ₹4,329 crore.