Madhya Pradesh to Get Fourth 237-km Railway Line Connecting 40 Villages

Fourth railway line: The project to lay a fourth railway line on the Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina section, one of the busiest railway routes of the Bhopal Rail Division, has received approval from the Central Government's Cabinet. Nishatpura railway station is ready, but the proposal to operationalise it is still under consideration. Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that approximately ₹4,329 crore will be spent on this 237 km long project, which will improve the operation of passenger and freight trains.
This new rail corridor will go from Itarsi to Bina via Bhopal. This route will pass through Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, and Sagar districts. Approximately 40 villages will benefit from this. Currently, this section is extremely busy, with a large volume of freight trains operating alongside passenger trains. The addition of a fourth line will reduce traffic pressure, and trains will be able to run at speeds of 220 km per hour.
This project will develop an additional freight carrying capacity of 15.2 million tonnes per year, providing cheaper and faster transportation for industries and reducing logistics costs. Access to tourist destinations like Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka will also become easier. The survey for this project, approved under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana, has been completed, and work has commenced in some sections. Upon completion, the railway system in Madhya Pradesh will become more robust and streamlined.
The construction of this railway line will be carried out in four phases. The Bina-Itarsi fourth railway line project will be completed in a phased manner. The approximately 231 km long track will be developed in four sections: Bina to Sumer, Sumer to Rani Kamalapati Station, RKMP to Barkheda, and Barkheda to Itarsi. The plan is to commence construction work on all sections simultaneously. According to the set timeline, the entire project is targeted for completion by the year 2028. The 237 km long fourth railway line project between Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina has been approved at a cost of ₹4,329 crore.
