25 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

High Security Number Plate Update: Transport Portal Eases Vehicle Transfer Tracking Nationwide

High Security Number Plate Tracking: Transport Department Updates Portal to Enable Easy Nationwide Vehicle Transfer Tracking

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

High Security Number Plate Tracking

High Security Number Plate Tracking: There is good news for vehicle owners. If your vehicle is transferred from Madhya Pradesh to another state after installing a High Security Number Plate, it will now be easier to trace it. The Transport Department has updated its online portal. This has made the process of inter-state vehicle transfer more transparent and technically capable.

HSRP's Unique Ledger Code Will Be Linked Nationally

The unique ledger code and digital database implemented in HSRP will now be linked at the national level. This will allow the distribution of the vehicle's original information, such as registration number, chassis number, and owner's details, to be verified in other states as well. This will also curb problems like theft, fake number plates, and duplicate registrations.

Over 1500 Complaints Heard, 1388 Resolved

On Tuesday, a state-level hearing was held on over 1500 complaints related to the Transport Department, including those from the CM Helpline, driving licenses, no-objection certificates, vehicle transfers, and high-security number plates. At the Regional Transport Offices in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other locations, 1388 cases were resolved on the spot.

Hearing Conducted Sequentially with Token Distribution

On the instructions of Transport Commissioner Umesh Joga, a list of pending tasks related to the department was prepared for the public hearing, and applicants were called. All applicants were given token numbers, and their cases were heard sequentially.

Great Relief for Vehicle Owners

The Transport Department believes that the portal update will expedite the vehicle transfer process. The role of intermediaries will be reduced, and vehicle owners will not have to make unnecessary rounds.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

25 Feb 2026 01:07 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / High Security Number Plate Update: Transport Portal Eases Vehicle Transfer Tracking Nationwide

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Electricity Prices in MP May Rise from April 1, Monthly Bills Could Increase by ₹300

Electricity Bill
Bhopal

Student Stabbed 27 Times in 30 Seconds at Snooker Club in Bhopal

Bhopal Snooker club attack
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Next 48 hours critical, triple alert for rain, storm and hail

MP Weather update hail storm alert rain alert 40 district
Bhopal

MP Budget: Rs 21630 crore for road projects, major infrastructure push

mp budget 2026
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Districts on Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Rain on Feb 18-19

Western Disturbance
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.