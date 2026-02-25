High Security Number Plate Update: Transport Portal Eases Vehicle Transfer Tracking Nationwide

High Security Number Plate Tracking: There is good news for vehicle owners. If your vehicle is transferred from Madhya Pradesh to another state after installing a High Security Number Plate, it will now be easier to trace it. The Transport Department has updated its online portal. This has made the process of inter-state vehicle transfer more transparent and technically capable.
The unique ledger code and digital database implemented in HSRP will now be linked at the national level. This will allow the distribution of the vehicle's original information, such as registration number, chassis number, and owner's details, to be verified in other states as well. This will also curb problems like theft, fake number plates, and duplicate registrations.
On Tuesday, a state-level hearing was held on over 1500 complaints related to the Transport Department, including those from the CM Helpline, driving licenses, no-objection certificates, vehicle transfers, and high-security number plates. At the Regional Transport Offices in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other locations, 1388 cases were resolved on the spot.
On the instructions of Transport Commissioner Umesh Joga, a list of pending tasks related to the department was prepared for the public hearing, and applicants were called. All applicants were given token numbers, and their cases were heard sequentially.
The Transport Department believes that the portal update will expedite the vehicle transfer process. The role of intermediaries will be reduced, and vehicle owners will not have to make unnecessary rounds.
