MP Budget: Rs 21630 crore for road projects, major infrastructure push

MP Budget 2026: The Mohan government of Madhya Pradesh presented its third budget in the assembly today. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda stated that this budget will realise the Prime Minister's dream. The objective of our government is to provide work for every hand, employment for every youth, and justice for every woman. Along with this, the budget includes gifts for farmers, women, and projects.
While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said, "We have done what we said." For our government, the budget is a promise of action along with constitutional obligations. These tasks from the previous budget speech have been completed. The Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road Scheme worth ₹21,630 crore, has been approved. The Central Chief Minister Vrindavan Yojana for rural development has been launched. The Ahilya Bai Skill Development Yojana has also been initiated.
Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced that 1 lakh solar pumps will be provided to farmers at a cost of ₹3,000 crore. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana, farmer families are already receiving a total of ₹12,000 annually.
The Finance Minister further informed that other states have also shown interest, inspired by the success of the Bhavantar Yojana. The Krishak Unnati Yojana has been announced, which provides special incentives for farmers. Additionally, an area of 21.42 lakh hectares has been registered for organic and natural farming.
