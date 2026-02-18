MP Budget: Rs 21630 crore for road projects, major infrastructure push

While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said, "We have done what we said." For our government, the budget is a promise of action along with constitutional obligations. These tasks from the previous budget speech have been completed. The Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road Scheme worth ₹21,630 crore, has been approved. The Central Chief Minister Vrindavan Yojana for rural development has been launched. The Ahilya Bai Skill Development Yojana has also been initiated.