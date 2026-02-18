18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP Budget: Rs 21630 crore for road projects, major infrastructure push

MP Budget 2026: Madhya Pradesh's Mohan government today presented its third budget. In which special attention has been given to farmers, youth, women, and road infrastructure.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

mp budget 2026

MP Budget 2026: The Mohan government of Madhya Pradesh presented its third budget in the assembly today. Finance Minister Jagdish Devda stated that this budget will realise the Prime Minister's dream. The objective of our government is to provide work for every hand, employment for every youth, and justice for every woman. Along with this, the budget includes gifts for farmers, women, and projects.

Road Scheme Worth ₹21,630 Crore Approved

While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said, "We have done what we said." For our government, the budget is a promise of action along with constitutional obligations. These tasks from the previous budget speech have been completed. The Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road Scheme worth ₹21,630 crore, has been approved. The Central Chief Minister Vrindavan Yojana for rural development has been launched. The Ahilya Bai Skill Development Yojana has also been initiated.

Farmers to Receive 1 Lakh Solar Pumps

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced that 1 lakh solar pumps will be provided to farmers at a cost of ₹3,000 crore. Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana, farmer families are already receiving a total of ₹12,000 annually.

Bhavantar Scheme's Success Inspires Other States

The Finance Minister further informed that other states have also shown interest, inspired by the success of the Bhavantar Yojana. The Krishak Unnati Yojana has been announced, which provides special incentives for farmers. Additionally, an area of 21.42 lakh hectares has been registered for organic and natural farming.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Budget

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 12:29 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Budget: Rs 21630 crore for road projects, major infrastructure push

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Madhya Pradesh Budget

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Districts on Yellow Alert for Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Rain on Feb 18-19

Western Disturbance
Bhopal

Massive Fire at Wedding Ceremony in Bhopal: Flames Reach 50 Feet, Guests Flee to Safety

Massive Fire
Bhopal

MP to count vultures through mobile app for first time, focus on seven species

Vulture Count In MP
Bhopal

Western Disturbance Brings Weather Change to MP, Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Several Districts

Rain And Thundershower Alert
Bhopal

Indian Railways: Confirming Seats on Trains Home for Holi Proves Difficult

Indian Railways
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.