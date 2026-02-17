17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Bhopal

Massive Fire at Wedding Ceremony in Bhopal: Flames Reach 50 Feet, Guests Flee to Safety

Massive Fire: According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so loud that its sound could be heard for several kilometres, while flames were seen rising up to 50 feet.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

Massive Fire

Wedding ceremony engulfed by massive fire (Photo Source – Patrika)

Massive Fire: A fierce fire broke out during a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal last night, causing panic among guests. It is being reported that the incident occurred due to a gas cylinder blast. According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so loud that its sound was heard several kilometres away, while the flames were seen rising up to 50 feet. The fire caused chaos in the hotel, with wedding guests seen running helter-skelter to ensure their safety.

This startling incident occurred around 10 PM on Monday night. A wedding ceremony was underway late at night at the Hotel Play and Resort, located in the Bhauri area of the city. During the ceremony, a loud explosion startled everyone present in the hotel. According to eyewitnesses, a spark, possibly due to a short circuit, might have ignited the gas cylinder kept nearby, leading to the explosion. Fortunately, despite the severity of the incident, no casualties have been reported. The hotel owner suffered losses amounting to lakhs of rupees as goods were reduced to ashes.

Fire Brigade Arrives from Three Areas

As soon as the fire broke out, the police and fire department were informed. Upon receiving the news, the fire brigade reached the spot and commenced relief operations. By the time the fire could be brought under control, a significant amount of goods had been destroyed. The firefighting efforts continued until midnight. During this time, fire engines from Gandhinagar, Bairagarh, and Fatehgarh fire stations arrived at the scene.

Panic Grips the People

The incident of the hotel catching fire during the reception caused a stir. Wedding guests were seen running in different directions to ensure their safety. Fortunately, the area where the fire broke out was unoccupied at that moment. Eyewitnesses reported that vehicles were parked near the location of the cylinder blast just a short while before. Had the blast occurred amidst the vehicles, it could have escalated further due to the fuel.

Goods Removed with the Help of a JCB

Work to remove the goods destroyed by the fire and clear the affected area began overnight with the help of a JCB. Fire engines remained at the scene until late at night. However, smoke was visible until dawn. One fire engine is still stationed at the location.

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 09:38 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Massive Fire at Wedding Ceremony in Bhopal: Flames Reach 50 Feet, Guests Flee to Safety

