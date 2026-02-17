Massive Fire at Wedding Ceremony in Bhopal: Flames Reach 50 Feet, Guests Flee to Safety

This startling incident occurred around 10 PM on Monday night. A wedding ceremony was underway late at night at the Hotel Play and Resort, located in the Bhauri area of the city. During the ceremony, a loud explosion startled everyone present in the hotel. According to eyewitnesses, a spark, possibly due to a short circuit, might have ignited the gas cylinder kept nearby, leading to the explosion. Fortunately, despite the severity of the incident, no casualties have been reported. The hotel owner suffered losses amounting to lakhs of rupees as goods were reduced to ashes.