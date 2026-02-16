Western Disturbance Brings Weather Change to MP, Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Several Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, the direct impact of the Western Disturbance on the state is minimal, yet its indirect effect may be visible between February 17 and 19. Light rain or thundershowers are possible in districts like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Cloud activity may also increase in the Ujjain division, with the possibility of cloudy skies in cities like Bhopal and Indore. This could be the third spell of rain in February. The rains and hailstorms at the beginning of the month had caused damage to crops, after which the government also conducted a survey in the affected areas. Farmers are being advised to keep an eye on weather changes.