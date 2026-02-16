Western Disturbance Brings Weather Change to MP, Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Several Districts

Weather changes again in MP (Photo Source: Patrika)
Rain And Thunderstorm Alert: While a spell of sharp sunshine during the day and cold nights continues in Madhya Pradesh, light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of the state in the next few hours due to the effect of a new Western Disturbance becoming active in the northern region. According to the Meteorological Department in Bhopal, cloudy skies and chances of rain have been predicted for the districts of Gwalior-Chambal, as well as Sagar and Ujjain divisions on February 18 and 19.
Over the past 24 hours, the weather across the state has been mixed. While the daytime experienced sharp sunshine, the nights have been cool. The maximum temperature in Khandwa and Khargone crossed 34 degrees Celsius, while the mercury was recorded at 30 degrees or above in Narsinghpur, Sagar, Satna, and Umaria, increasing the feeling of heat. Regarding the minimum night temperature, Karaundi in Katni district was the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius recorded. Pachmarhi recorded 9.2 degrees, Kalyanpur 9.4 degrees, and Rewa 9.6 degrees. These areas remained cool in the morning and evening, while the plains experienced warm days.
According to the Meteorological Department, the direct impact of the Western Disturbance on the state is minimal, yet its indirect effect may be visible between February 17 and 19. Light rain or thundershowers are possible in districts like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Cloud activity may also increase in the Ujjain division, with the possibility of cloudy skies in cities like Bhopal and Indore. This could be the third spell of rain in February. The rains and hailstorms at the beginning of the month had caused damage to crops, after which the government also conducted a survey in the affected areas. Farmers are being advised to keep an eye on weather changes.
