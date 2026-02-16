MP to count vultures through mobile app for first time, focus on seven species

Mobile app to count vultures in MP (Photo Source: Patrika)
Vulture Count in MP: Madhya Pradesh, which holds the title of 'Vulture State', is once again set to begin the vulture counting exercise. The special aspect this time is that vultures will be counted with the help of a mobile app. More than 50 officials and employees from Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the state have received special training for this.
This statewide winter vulture count has been organised for the year 2025-26. This new technology will bring transparency to the vulture counting process and save time.
All Sub-Divisional Forest Officers and Range Officers from North Shahdol, South Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Umaria, participated in the workshop organised at the Eco Centre, Tala, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Dilshad Khan, a member of the Vulture Committee and Master Trainer, provided information about the species of vultures found in Madhya Pradesh and their habitats. Mohan Nagwani trained participants on operating the mobile application Epicollect5 Data, which will be used for the vulture count.
Dr Anupam Sahay, Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, highlighted the importance of the statewide vulture count in vulture conservation. He instructed the officials to also train the field staff in this new technology. In Madhya Pradesh, vultures will be counted using a mobile application from February 20 to February 22. The main objective of this workshop was to familiarise regional officials and forest staff with the new counting methodologies.
During the training, experts provided detailed information to SDOs, Rangers, and forest staff on operating the app, uploading data, and entering information through photographs. Officials were informed that during the count, staff would click photos of vultures on-site and fill in the necessary information in the app. This will further enhance transparency and save time.
It is noteworthy that four types of vultures are found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: the Indian Vulture (Long-billed Vulture), White-backed Vulture, Red-headed Vulture, and Egyptian Vulture. This time, sightings of three more species of vultures are expected. Experts believe that the Himalayan Griffon, Eurasian Griffon, and Cinereous Vulture may also be sighted this year.
Field Director Anupam Sahay stated that everyone has received training on app-based counting, and the entire process will now be conducted digitally. He also mentioned that vultures play a very important role in keeping our environment clean. They keep the environment clean by consuming the carcasses of dead animals.
This time, 150 employees will be working in the field to count vultures, and approximately 100 officials and staff will supervise them. In total, around 250 people will be involved in this counting exercise. The use of the digital app will make this process even easier.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending