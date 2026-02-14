Indian Railways: Confirming Seats on Trains Home for Holi Proves Difficult

- Srinagar-Shirdi-Kalka Superfast Express (22455): Confirmed tickets are unavailable from February 28 to March 5. Passengers are facing a 'no room' situation.

- Karnataka Express (12627): Confirmed tickets are not available in all major classes from February 28 to March 5.

- Ahmedabad-Saharsa Express (19483): The status is 'regret' in Sleeper, 2AC, and 3AC classes from February 25 to March 2.

- Indore-Patna Express (19321): Seats in Sleeper, 2AC, and 3AC are full, showing 'regret' from February 25 to March 1.

- Ahmedabad-Asansol Express (19435): Tickets are unavailable in all major classes from February 25 to March 5.

- Mangala Lakshadweep Superfast Express (12618): The status has been 'regret' from February 26 to March 2.

- Humsafar Express (19092): The 'regret' status is being shown for ticket bookings from February 25 to March 5.