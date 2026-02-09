9 February 2026,

Monday

Bhopal

Cold spell to continue in MP for several more days, biting cold in these districts

MP Weather Update: Several parts of the state are experiencing severe cold, while the minimum temperature in the eastern regions has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department stated that the lowest mercury was recorded in Katni and Shahdol.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

MP Weather Update

Cold wave to continue in MP (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Weather Update: In Madhya Pradesh, winter is once again making its presence felt. Many parts of the state are experiencing severe cold, while the minimum temperature in the eastern regions has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department stated that the lowest mercury was recorded in Katni and Shahdol, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It is noteworthy that last night, the Karaundi area of Katni was the coldest in the state, with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kalyanpur, Shahdol, was recorded at around 6 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mercury hovered between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi, Umaria, Khajuraho, Rajgarh, and Rewa.

Mercury Drops to 8 Degrees in Bhopal

In Bhopal, the night temperature has fallen to 8 degrees Celsius in February, which is significantly below normal. While there is sunshine during the day, causing the maximum temperature to be recorded between 25-28 degrees Celsius, the cold intensifies by evening.

Impact of Fog

Regarding the Gwalior-Chambal region, fog has persisted since Monday morning, reducing visibility to 2 to 4 kilometres. Light mist was observed in several districts, affecting movement on roads from dawn until morning. Currently, light to moderate fog is expected to prevail on February 10 and 11.

Cold to Persist for 2-3 Days

A Western Disturbance may become active from February 12, but there is no possibility of rain or hailstorms for the next 5 days. The effect of the cold will continue for the next 2-3 days, after which the temperature may gradually start to rise.

09 Feb 2026 09:51 am

