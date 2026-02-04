4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Bhopal

Good News: 972 E-Buses to Run in 8 Cities of MP

PM E-Bus Service: The Union Ministry of Urban Affairs has approved the operation of 972 PM e-buses in 8 municipal corporations of the state.....

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

PM E-Bus Service (Representative image | Photo source: Patrika)

In Madhya Pradesh, the operation of the PM e-bus service will now be handled by companies formed for smooth transportation services, rather than the Urban Development Department. One state-level company and seven subsidiary companies have been established in the state for the Chief Minister's Sugham Parivahan Seva.

These companies will also operate the 972 e-buses allocated to eight cities in the state from the Centre. Previously, this task was being carried out by the Urban Development Department. However, the government has decided that these companies will also manage inter-city bus services as well as city vehicle services in the state.

7 Subsidiary Companies Formed

The state-level Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited Company was registered in August 2025. The Chief Minister is the chairman of this state-level company, with the Transport Minister and Chief Secretary as vice-chairmen. Seven subsidiary companies have been formed under the state-level company. Currently, the shareholding of the city bus companies operating in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Gwalior is being changed to form these newly established companies in these seven cities. The companies have begun the work of conducting traffic surveys, afresh determining new bus routes, and setting the frequency of buses on these routes.

195 Buses in Bhopal, 270 in Indore

The Union Ministry of Urban Affairs has approved the operation of 972 PM e-buses in eight municipal corporations of the state. Indore has received the highest number of e-buses with 270, while the capital Bhopal has been allocated only 195 buses. Jabalpur will operate 200 buses, Gwalior 100, Ujjain 100, Sagar 32, Dewas 55, and Satna 20 e-buses.

Instructions have been issued to expedite all infrastructure-related work, including bus depots and charging stations, in these cities. The Central Government is providing 100 per cent funding for the construction of charging point infrastructure for the operation of electric buses. It is noteworthy that some buses for this project have already been dispatched to Gwalior and Indore. The operation of e-buses is considered important not only for passenger convenience but also from an environmental perspective.

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 03:48 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Good News: 972 E-Buses to Run in 8 Cities of MP

