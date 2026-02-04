Good News: 972 E-Buses to Run in 8 Cities of MP

The state-level Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited Company was registered in August 2025. The Chief Minister is the chairman of this state-level company, with the Transport Minister and Chief Secretary as vice-chairmen. Seven subsidiary companies have been formed under the state-level company. Currently, the shareholding of the city bus companies operating in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Gwalior is being changed to form these newly established companies in these seven cities. The companies have begun the work of conducting traffic surveys, afresh determining new bus routes, and setting the frequency of buses on these routes.