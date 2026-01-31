MP: Biting cold returns, mercury drops to 3 degree Celsius in this area; rain alert on February 1 and 2

Spell of rain amid biting cold in MP (Photo source: Patrika)
Severe Cold And Rain Alert: Freezing winds originating from intense snowfall in the hilly regions of North India have once again brought a spell of severe cold to most parts of Madhya Pradesh. This is the reason why, last night, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 03 degrees Celsius in Rajgarh. A cold wave was also observed here. Meanwhile, a sharp drop in temperature was recorded in other districts as well.
Furthermore, the minimum temperature in 19 districts of the state was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Damoh, Naugaon, Rewa, and Tikamgarh experienced a cold day. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather pattern may change from Saturday night due to the influence of a Western Disturbance. With cloud cover, light rain is possible in some places from Sunday. The spell of rain is expected to continue on Sunday, February 01, and Monday, February 02.
According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is present in the upper atmosphere over Northeast Assam. A Western Disturbance is active as a cyclonic circulation over the northeastern part of Iran. Westerly jet stream winds are blowing at a speed of approximately 200 km per hour at an altitude of 12.6 kilometres over Northwest India. A new Western Disturbance is also expected to affect Northwest India from February 02.
Meteorological expert Ajay Shukla stated that clouds will start forming from Saturday due to the influence of the active Western Disturbance near Iran. This may provide relief from the severe cold. Additionally, light rain with thunder and lightning is also expected in most cities of the state on Sunday and Monday.
