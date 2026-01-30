Rain alert for over 40 districts as three-day wet spell looms

MP Weather Alert: More than half of Madhya Pradesh is shrouded in fog, and the weather appears to be changing continuously. A sudden increase in cold for two days, and now the possibility of rain... In fact, the Meteorological Department has once again issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh. A strong system is becoming active in Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, January 31, due to which rain is expected to occur for three consecutive days in many districts of MP. patrika.com brings you the latest weather update from MP…