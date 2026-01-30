30 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Rain alert for over 40 districts as three-day wet spell looms

MP Weather Alert: Madhya Pradesh's weather to remain disturbed for the next three days starting tomorrow, strong rain system active, water to fall in more than 40 districts including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

MP Weather Alert for Rain

Rain alert in over 40 districts of MP for three days (File photo)

MP Weather Alert: More than half of Madhya Pradesh is shrouded in fog, and the weather appears to be changing continuously. A sudden increase in cold for two days, and now the possibility of rain... In fact, the Meteorological Department has once again issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh. A strong system is becoming active in Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, January 31, due to which rain is expected to occur for three consecutive days in many districts of MP. patrika.com brings you the latest weather update from MP…

Why the Weather Changed in MP

The Meteorological Department (IMD Alert) states that the weather pattern has been changing for the past fortnight. This situation is arising due to continuous Western Disturbances, which are causing the wind direction to change frequently, leading to alternating cold and warm weather. A Western Disturbance recently passed, and after the snowfall in North India, icy winds entered the state. Due to its effect, the weather here has once again turned cold.

Western Disturbance Brings a Spell of Rain

According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of rain is set to return to the state once again due to the Western Disturbance. Rain is expected on January 31 and February 1-2. Prior to this, the effect of fog is being observed. Today, Friday, January 30, dense fog will prevail over about half of the state. Meanwhile, in the morning, light to moderate fog was observed in 24 districts across the Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chambal, Shahdol, Sagar, and Rewa divisions.

Three-Day Continuous Rain Alert

The Meteorological Department has predicted fog and the possibility of rain for the next three days in MP's Gwalior, Shahdol, Rewa, Sagar, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Niwari, Sheopur, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, and Katni districts.

Rain Expected in These Districts on January 31

A rain alert has been issued for Gwalior, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, Niwari, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna, and Sagar tomorrow, Saturday, January 31.

Chances of Rain on February 1

Meanwhile, on February 1, there are chances of rain in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Vidisha, Satna, Sagar, Sehore, Rewa, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Datia, Panna, and Neemuch.

Rainfall in These Districts on February 2

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for February 2 in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Shajapur, Shahdol, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Sehore, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Niwari, Raisen, Rajgarh, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Morena, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Datia, Damoh, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Dhar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, and Umaria.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 11:15 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Rain alert for over 40 districts as three-day wet spell looms
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Bhopal Metro: Work Begins on Most Challenging 'Ramp' for Underground Section

Bhopal Metro
Bhopal

Cold Wave Grips MP Again: 15 Cities Under Cold Day Conditions, Rain Alert for These Districts on January 27-28

MP Weather Update
Bhopal

Cold to return with rain after 48 hours, light showers expected in these districts

mp news rain alert weather update imd alert western disturbance
Bhopal

Important news for passengers travelling to Nanded: Two special trains to pass through these cities, check schedule

Train Cancelled: रेल यात्रियों को बड़ा झटका, ये चार पैसेंजर ट्रेनें हुई रद्द, देखें लिस्ट
Bhopal

Bhopal to face 7-hour power cut in 51 areas; residents urged to complete essential tasks early

Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.