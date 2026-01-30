Rain alert for over 40 districts as three-day wet spell looms

Rain alert in over 40 districts of MP for three days (File photo)
MP Weather Alert: More than half of Madhya Pradesh is shrouded in fog, and the weather appears to be changing continuously. A sudden increase in cold for two days, and now the possibility of rain... In fact, the Meteorological Department has once again issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh. A strong system is becoming active in Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, January 31, due to which rain is expected to occur for three consecutive days in many districts of MP. patrika.com brings you the latest weather update from MP…
The Meteorological Department (IMD Alert) states that the weather pattern has been changing for the past fortnight. This situation is arising due to continuous Western Disturbances, which are causing the wind direction to change frequently, leading to alternating cold and warm weather. A Western Disturbance recently passed, and after the snowfall in North India, icy winds entered the state. Due to its effect, the weather here has once again turned cold.
According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of rain is set to return to the state once again due to the Western Disturbance. Rain is expected on January 31 and February 1-2. Prior to this, the effect of fog is being observed. Today, Friday, January 30, dense fog will prevail over about half of the state. Meanwhile, in the morning, light to moderate fog was observed in 24 districts across the Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chambal, Shahdol, Sagar, and Rewa divisions.
The Meteorological Department has predicted fog and the possibility of rain for the next three days in MP's Gwalior, Shahdol, Rewa, Sagar, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Niwari, Sheopur, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, and Katni districts.
A rain alert has been issued for Gwalior, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, Niwari, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna, and Sagar tomorrow, Saturday, January 31.
Meanwhile, on February 1, there are chances of rain in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Vidisha, Satna, Sagar, Sehore, Rewa, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Datia, Panna, and Neemuch.
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for February 2 in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Shajapur, Shahdol, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Sehore, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Niwari, Raisen, Rajgarh, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Morena, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Datia, Damoh, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Dhar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, and Umaria.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending