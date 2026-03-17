MP Weather Alert: 3 Days of Storms and Rain Forecast as Strong System Activates, Intense Heat Expected Today

3-day storm and rain alert in Madhya Pradesh (Photo Source – Patrika)
Storm and Rain Alert in MP: Madhya Pradesh is on alert for storms and rain for the next 3 days. A warning has been issued for rain in half of the state. This is the first time a strong system has become active in March, bringing storms and drizzle to many places. Meanwhile, the heatwave continues in MP. Khargone district was the hottest on Monday. Let's take a look at the latest weather update...
According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance will affect North-West India from Tuesday night, March 17. This system will pass through MP, causing rain, storms, and thunderstorms in various parts of the state. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will also experience its effects. The IMD has predicted a possibility of rain on March 18, 19, and 20.
Currently, two cyclonic circulations and a trough are active in the state, but their impact is minimal. This is why most parts of MP experienced heat on Monday. Khargone recorded the highest temperature at 38.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest city. Temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius or higher were recorded in Khajuraho, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Sagar, Seoni, Tikamgarh, and Mandla. Intense heat is expected to continue on Tuesday.
In major cities, temperatures hovered around or above 35 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius, Bhopal 35.2 degrees, Ujjain and Indore 35 degrees, and Gwalior 34.1 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of a heatwave will be observed from the last week of March. Heatwaves are expected to prevail in April and May, lasting for approximately 15 to 20 days.
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