MP Braces for Rain as IMD Issues Alert for Several Districts in Next 24 Hours

MP Weather Update: Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing the effects of intense heat since the beginning of March. Currently, in many districts, the roads appear almost deserted by afternoon. This is particularly true for the Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Gwalior-Chambal regions of the state, where people are avoiding going out during the day due to the strong sunshine. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in several districts starting March 17, with a Western Disturbance becoming active. However, temperatures are also expected to rise over the next two days.