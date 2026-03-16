MP Braces for Rain as IMD Issues Alert for Several Districts in Next 24 Hours

MP Braces for Rain as IMD Issues Alert
MP Weather Update: Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing the effects of intense heat since the beginning of March. Currently, in many districts, the roads appear almost deserted by afternoon. This is particularly true for the Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Gwalior-Chambal regions of the state, where people are avoiding going out during the day due to the strong sunshine. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in several districts starting March 17, with a Western Disturbance becoming active. However, temperatures are also expected to rise over the next two days.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active in North-West India from tomorrow, March 17, affecting many parts of the state. Rain is anticipated in several districts over the next two days. The districts where rain is expected include Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, and Barwani. However, no rain is expected anywhere in the state today or tomorrow.
Over the past 24 hours, a mild effect of the Western Disturbance was observed in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Clouds gathered in many areas, leading to a slight drop in temperature. Among the major cities, Bhopal recorded the highest temperature. On the other hand, Narmadapuram registered the highest temperature across the entire state, with the mercury reaching 40.4 degrees Celsius. A heatwave-like condition was also felt there. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Pachmarhi at 12.6 degrees Celsius.
- Bhopal: 36.4 degrees
- Indore: 35.5 degrees
- Jabalpur: 35.7 degrees
- Gwalior: 32.6 degrees
- Ujjain: 35.5 degrees
- Bhopal: 18.6 degrees
- Indore: 19.4 degrees
- Jabalpur: 20.6 degrees
- Gwalior: 20.0 degrees
- Ujjain: 16.0 degrees
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