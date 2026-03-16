MP Board 10th-12th Result: Major Update Announced by MP Board

The evaluation of answer sheets for the 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in Bhopal is approximately 70 per cent complete. The fourth and final phase of evaluation will commence on March 23. MPBSE officials stated that if the pace of evaluation continues, the results will be compiled in the first week of April, with expectations that they could be released by the third week of April.