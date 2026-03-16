MP Board 10th-12th Result: Major Update Announced by MP Board

The evaluation of answer sheets for the 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in Bhopal is approximately 70 per cent complete. The fourth and final phase of evaluation will commence on March 23. MPBSE officials stated that if the pace of evaluation continues, the results will be compiled in the first week of April, with expectations that they could be released by the third week of April.
Approximately 16 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th board examinations in Madhya Pradesh this year. Around 90 lakh answer sheets belonging to these candidates are currently being evaluated. This task involves 18,000 teachers from across the state. While the evaluation process is progressing rapidly in most districts, the pace is somewhat slower in a few districts. In Agar Malwa and Narmadapuram districts, only about 40 per cent of the answer sheets have been evaluated so far.
Districts where the evaluation of answer sheets has been slow include Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Anuppur, Shahdol, Bhind, and Morena. The Board has issued directives to expedite the evaluation work in these districts. Officials explained that with the aim of announcing the results (MP Board 10th 12th Result) earlier this year, efforts are being made to provide students with a sufficient 20-day window to prepare for their second examinations. The Board's second examination is scheduled for May 7, whereas last year, this examination was held in July.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending