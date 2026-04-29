Rain Alert for 18 Districts, Heatwave for 20 Amid Intense Heat; Winds up to 50 km/h Expected

Two shades of weather in MP (Photo Source - Patrika)
MP Weather Alert: Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing contrasting weather patterns. While hot winds from the north-west have scorched nearly half the state, a warning for light rain accompanied by thunderstorms has been issued for the remaining regions. Over the last 24 hours, Khajuraho in the Chhatarpur district recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8°C, the highest in the state.
On Wednesday, the Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert for 20 districts, along with forecasts of dust storms in several locations. Simultaneously, a warning for light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for 18 districts.
According to the Meteorological Department, the activation of a cyclonic circulation has led to a slight dip in temperatures across northern parts. However, a yellow alert for heatwaves remains in place for Wednesday in the following districts: Gwalior, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Sheopur, Morena, Mandla, Bhind, Satna, Datia, Niwari, Panna, Raisen, Rewa, and Sagar.
A warning for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning has been issued for 18 districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, and Chhindwara. During this period, wind speeds are expected to reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
In the past 24 hours, light drizzling was recorded in Jabalpur and Malajkhand. Night temperatures in Rewa, Satna, and Ujjain were recorded at 4°C to 6°C above normal. In most districts across western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, maximum temperatures continue to hover between 41°C and 44°C.
Khajuraho remained the hottest city in the last 24 hours at 44.8°C. Other recorded temperatures include:
|City
|Maximum (°C)
|Minimum (°C)
|Bhopal
|43.6
|26.8
|Indore
|41.2
|24.9
|Gwalior
|41.0
|28.5
|Jabalpur
|42.7
|26.4
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