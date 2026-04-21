21 April 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Fire Erupts in Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Coach; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic

Bhopal-Jodhpur Express: Fire breaks out at Bhopal station due to short circuit caused by technical fault.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 21, 2026

Fire Erupts in a Coach of the Bhopal-Jodhpur Express

Panic ensued at Bhopal railway station when a fire broke out in the generator coach of the Bhopal-Jodhpur Express. The incident occurred at 3:00 pm on Monday; fortunately, there were no casualties. The fire started due to a sudden short circuit during platform shifting. Upon receiving the report from railway control, the rescue team immediately shut down the generator coach. Technical staff acted swiftly to extinguish the flames, preventing a major disaster. Crucially, the train was completely empty at the time of the blaze.

The train was being moved from the railway yard to platform number 6. As soon as the technical staff started the generator coach to provide power, a loud noise occurred followed by a short circuit. Sparks began flying towards the platform, causing panic among the waiting passengers.

According to Bhopal Railway Division officials, the short circuit occurred due to a technical fault while switching on the power during rack shifting before departure. During the fire, the entire platform was engulfed in thick smoke.

It was a matter of relief that the train had not fully pulled into the platform at the time of the incident and carried no passengers. Witnesses reported that for the first few minutes, no one clearly suspected fire or smoke. The technical fault inside the generator car gradually escalated, but it was only after 15–20 minutes, when smoke spread rapidly across the entire platform and surrounding area, that staff and bystanders realised the gravity of the situation. Following this, the fire was immediately brought under control using fire boosters.

Impact on other platforms; passengers distressed

During the incident, a plume of smoke spread throughout the station premises, causing distress to passengers seated on other platforms. A momentary atmosphere of chaos ensued. The fire was swiftly contained with the help of fire boosters, after which the generator car was detached as a precaution and arrangements were made for an alternative engine and power car. Once the situation was controlled, the train was dispatched with a replacement coach, resulting in a delay of an hour and fifteen minutes for the service scheduled to depart at 4:30 pm.

Following the incident, the damaged generator car was removed and stationed near RKMP (Rani Kamalapati Station), where an engineering team is currently inspecting it. It will be shifted to the yard once the signal is cleared.

Share the news:

Related Topics

indian railway

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

21 Apr 2026 10:16 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Fire Erupts in Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Coach; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Severe Heatwave Grips MP: Temperatures Cross 43°C, Heatwave Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Bhopal

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Families with Weddings to Get 2 Cylinders

Gas Agencies New Rule
Bhopal

MP Heatwave: Mercury Surpasses 42°C; Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Heatwave Alert Issued
Bhopal

MP Board 10th Result: Girls Dominate Again; Pratibha Solanki Emerges State Topper

MP Board 10th Result OUT
Bhopal

Scorching Heat to Grip MP as Temperatures Rise 5 Degrees After Storms Cease

MP Weather Update
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.