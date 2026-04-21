Fire Erupts in Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Coach; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic

Panic ensued at Bhopal railway station when a fire broke out in the generator coach of the Bhopal-Jodhpur Express. The incident occurred at 3:00 pm on Monday; fortunately, there were no casualties. The fire started due to a sudden short circuit during platform shifting. Upon receiving the report from railway control, the rescue team immediately shut down the generator coach. Technical staff acted swiftly to extinguish the flames, preventing a major disaster. Crucially, the train was completely empty at the time of the blaze.
The train was being moved from the railway yard to platform number 6. As soon as the technical staff started the generator coach to provide power, a loud noise occurred followed by a short circuit. Sparks began flying towards the platform, causing panic among the waiting passengers.
According to Bhopal Railway Division officials, the short circuit occurred due to a technical fault while switching on the power during rack shifting before departure. During the fire, the entire platform was engulfed in thick smoke.
It was a matter of relief that the train had not fully pulled into the platform at the time of the incident and carried no passengers. Witnesses reported that for the first few minutes, no one clearly suspected fire or smoke. The technical fault inside the generator car gradually escalated, but it was only after 15–20 minutes, when smoke spread rapidly across the entire platform and surrounding area, that staff and bystanders realised the gravity of the situation. Following this, the fire was immediately brought under control using fire boosters.
Impact on other platforms; passengers distressed
During the incident, a plume of smoke spread throughout the station premises, causing distress to passengers seated on other platforms. A momentary atmosphere of chaos ensued. The fire was swiftly contained with the help of fire boosters, after which the generator car was detached as a precaution and arrangements were made for an alternative engine and power car. Once the situation was controlled, the train was dispatched with a replacement coach, resulting in a delay of an hour and fifteen minutes for the service scheduled to depart at 4:30 pm.
Following the incident, the damaged generator car was removed and stationed near RKMP (Rani Kamalapati Station), where an engineering team is currently inspecting it. It will be shifted to the yard once the signal is cleared.
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Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
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