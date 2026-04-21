Fire Erupts in Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Coach; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic

It was a matter of relief that the train had not fully pulled into the platform at the time of the incident and carried no passengers. Witnesses reported that for the first few minutes, no one clearly suspected fire or smoke. The technical fault inside the generator car gradually escalated, but it was only after 15–20 minutes, when smoke spread rapidly across the entire platform and surrounding area, that staff and bystanders realised the gravity of the situation. Following this, the fire was immediately brought under control using fire boosters.