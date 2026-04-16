16 April 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP Heatwave: Mercury Surpasses 42°C; Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Heatwave Alert Issued: Summer has begun to show its fierce form in Madhya Pradesh. For the first time this season, the Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for 16 districts across the state.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 16, 2026

Heatwave Alert Issued

Heatwave torture begins in MP (Photo Source- Patrika)

Heatwave Alert Issued: The torture of extreme heat has begun across Madhya Pradesh. For the first time this season, the Meteorological Department in the capital, Bhopal, has issued a heatwave warning for 16 districts in the state. It is reported that the impact of hot winds is likely to persist across these districts for the next four days.

Heatwave Warning for These MP Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C or above in 25 districts of the state. Specifically, Nowgong in Chhatarpur district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42.4°C.

Temperatures Exceed 40C in These Districts

The highest temperature in Madhya Pradesh was recorded in Nowgong, Chhatarpur district, where the mercury reached 42.4 °C. This was followed by Khajuraho at 42.2 °C, Ratlam at 42C, Narmadapuram at 41.8C, Satna at 41.7C, Mandla at 41.6C, Sidhi at 41.2 °C, and Shajapur at 41.1C. Furthermore, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Khargone, and Rewa all recorded 41 °C, while Umaria and Datia stood at 40.8 °C. Sheopur, Damoh, and Raisen recorded 40.4 °C, Guna 40.3 °C, and Chhindwara, Malajkhand, and Betul reached 40.2 °C. Khandwa recorded 40.1 °C, while Sagar touched the 40 °C mark.

Temperatures in the State’s 5 Major Cities

As for the major cities in the state, Gwalior recorded 40.2 °C, Indore reached 40 °C, Jabalpur stood at 39.9 °C, Ujjain at 39.7 °C, and Bhopal recorded 39.5 °C.

Public Appeal

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are likely to rise further as the weather across the state remains completely dry over the next few days. The department has urged the public to minimise sun exposure during the afternoon as much as possible. Additionally, in areas affected by the heatwave, people are advised to drink plenty of water and wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes.

Rising Temperatures Spark Concern

Every year during April and May, the impact of heatwaves intensifies across Central Indian states; however, the early spike in temperatures this year has sparked concern. Climate change and dry weather conditions are considered the primary reasons behind this trend. Overall, the rising heat and the impact of the heatwave in the state may intensify in the coming days, potentially disrupting daily life.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

16 Apr 2026 12:19 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Heatwave: Mercury Surpasses 42°C; Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP Board 10th Result: Girls Dominate Again; Pratibha Solanki Emerges State Topper

MP Board 10th Result OUT
Bhopal

Scorching Heat to Grip MP as Temperatures Rise 5 Degrees After Storms Cease

MP Weather Update
Bhopal

New Flight from MP to Mumbai to Commence from July 1st by Air India Express

Air India Express Flights to Mumbai to Commence from July 1st
Bhopal

MP Weather Alert: Severe heat to trouble Madhya Pradesh as mercury set to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius

MP Weather Alert Issued
Bhopal

Strict action against 'illegal colonies' in villages, FIR to be registered within 15 days

Bulldozer action
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.