MP Heatwave: Mercury Surpasses 42°C; Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Heatwave torture begins in MP (Photo Source- Patrika)
Heatwave Alert Issued: The torture of extreme heat has begun across Madhya Pradesh. For the first time this season, the Meteorological Department in the capital, Bhopal, has issued a heatwave warning for 16 districts in the state. It is reported that the impact of hot winds is likely to persist across these districts for the next four days.
The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C or above in 25 districts of the state. Specifically, Nowgong in Chhatarpur district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42.4°C.
The highest temperature in Madhya Pradesh was recorded in Nowgong, Chhatarpur district, where the mercury reached 42.4 °C. This was followed by Khajuraho at 42.2 °C, Ratlam at 42C, Narmadapuram at 41.8C, Satna at 41.7C, Mandla at 41.6C, Sidhi at 41.2 °C, and Shajapur at 41.1C. Furthermore, Tikamgarh, Dhar, Khargone, and Rewa all recorded 41 °C, while Umaria and Datia stood at 40.8 °C. Sheopur, Damoh, and Raisen recorded 40.4 °C, Guna 40.3 °C, and Chhindwara, Malajkhand, and Betul reached 40.2 °C. Khandwa recorded 40.1 °C, while Sagar touched the 40 °C mark.
As for the major cities in the state, Gwalior recorded 40.2 °C, Indore reached 40 °C, Jabalpur stood at 39.9 °C, Ujjain at 39.7 °C, and Bhopal recorded 39.5 °C.
According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are likely to rise further as the weather across the state remains completely dry over the next few days. The department has urged the public to minimise sun exposure during the afternoon as much as possible. Additionally, in areas affected by the heatwave, people are advised to drink plenty of water and wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes.
Every year during April and May, the impact of heatwaves intensifies across Central Indian states; however, the early spike in temperatures this year has sparked concern. Climate change and dry weather conditions are considered the primary reasons behind this trend. Overall, the rising heat and the impact of the heatwave in the state may intensify in the coming days, potentially disrupting daily life.
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