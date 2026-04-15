MP Board 10th Result: Girls Dominate Again; Pratibha Solanki Emerges State Topper

MP Board 10th Result Out: The MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 have been declared. Students can check their results by entering their roll number on mponline.mpbse.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, or mpresults.nic.in.
This year, the MP Board 10th result pass percentage was 73.42%. Pratibha Solanki from Panna topped the 10th grade by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. It is noted that this year’s High School board exams were conducted from February 13, 2026, to March 6, 2026. A total of 897,061 candidates appeared for this exam. The number of regular candidates was 787,733, and the number of private candidates was 109,328.
In the High School board exams, 73.42% of regular candidates passed, and 26.38% of private candidates passed. The pass percentage for regular boys was 69.31%, while for regular girls, it was 77.52%. The result for government schools was 76.80%, and for private schools, it was 68.64%. Government schools have performed better. In the merit list, 235 girls and 143 boys (totalling 378) secured a place. This year as well, girls have secured more positions on the merit list compared to boys.
In the merit list, the highest marks were obtained by Pratibha Singh Solanki from Saraswati Gyan Mandir High School, Gunaur, Panna, who scored 499 out of 500 marks. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Anuppur district (first) at 93.85%, followed by Alirajpur district (second) at 92.14%. This year, no student's result has been declared as "supplementary" (compartment). A total of 289,693 candidates have been declared failed.
378 students made the merit list, including 235 girls and 143 boys.
Pratibha Singh Solanki (1st) - 499 marks
Akshara Ghodeshwar (2nd) - 498 marks
Abhay Gupta (2nd) - 498 marks
Yogendra Singh Parmar (3rd) - 497 marks
Ananya Verma (3rd) - 497 marks
Shivam Bopche (3rd) - 497 marks
Arjun Singh Rajput (3rd) - 497 marks
Avneesh Kumar Nai (3rd) - 497 marks
Himanshi Dhakad (3rd) - 497 marks
Nikita Farkase (3rd) - 497 marks
Performance of MP’s Big Cities
Bhopal – 64.20% (Well outside top 10, below average performance)
Indore – 67.56% (Better than the capital, but far behind top districts)
Jabalpur – 73.86% (Moderate performance, not in top 10)
Gwalior – 60.87% (Weak performance, among the lower districts)
Ujjain – 75.18% (Best among these cities, but outside top 10)
Result at a Glance
Total passed students - 73.42%
Failed students - 2,89,693
Cheating cases - 47
Starting this year, the Board will organise a "Second Opportunity Examination" instead of supplementary exams. Students who were absent or failed in one or more subjects in the first exam can appear in this second exam. Even students who passed a subject but wish to improve their marks can participate. The best result out of the first and second attempts will be considered final.
In practical subjects, a student will only be eligible to appear for the failed portion of the practical or internal exam. Subject changes will not be allowed for the second exam. Online applications for the second opportunity exam can be submitted through the MP Online portal from April 15 to midnight on April 22.
Main exam marksheet will not be issued to students appearing in the second opportunity exam. Until the original marksheet is released, these students can obtain a certified copy via DigiLocker. The marksheet will be issued once the second opportunity result is declared. The second opportunity exam will be held from May 7 to May 19.
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