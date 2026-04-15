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Bhopal

MP Board 10th Result: Girls Dominate Again; Pratibha Solanki Emerges State Topper

MP Board Result 2026: The State Board of Secondary Education has officially declared the results for the Class 10th main examinations.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Apr 15, 2026

MP Board 10th Result OUT

MP Board 10th Result Out: The MP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 have been declared. Students can check their results by entering their roll number on mponline.mpbse.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, or mpresults.nic.in.

This year, the MP Board 10th result pass percentage was 73.42%. Pratibha Solanki from Panna topped the 10th grade by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. It is noted that this year’s High School board exams were conducted from February 13, 2026, to March 6, 2026. A total of 897,061 candidates appeared for this exam. The number of regular candidates was 787,733, and the number of private candidates was 109,328.

What was the pass percentage for schools?

In the High School board exams, 73.42% of regular candidates passed, and 26.38% of private candidates passed. The pass percentage for regular boys was 69.31%, while for regular girls, it was 77.52%. The result for government schools was 76.80%, and for private schools, it was 68.64%. Government schools have performed better. In the merit list, 235 girls and 143 boys (totalling 378) secured a place. This year as well, girls have secured more positions on the merit list compared to boys.

In the merit list, the highest marks were obtained by Pratibha Singh Solanki from Saraswati Gyan Mandir High School, Gunaur, Panna, who scored 499 out of 500 marks. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Anuppur district (first) at 93.85%, followed by Alirajpur district (second) at 92.14%. This year, no student's result has been declared as "supplementary" (compartment). A total of 289,693 candidates have been declared failed.

378 students made the merit list, including 235 girls and 143 boys.

MP Board 10th Toppers List 2026

Pratibha Singh Solanki (1st) - 499 marks

Akshara Ghodeshwar (2nd) - 498 marks

Abhay Gupta (2nd) - 498 marks

Yogendra Singh Parmar (3rd) - 497 marks

Ananya Verma (3rd) - 497 marks

Shivam Bopche (3rd) - 497 marks

Arjun Singh Rajput (3rd) - 497 marks

Avneesh Kumar Nai (3rd) - 497 marks

Himanshi Dhakad (3rd) - 497 marks

Nikita Farkase (3rd) - 497 marks

Performance of MP’s Big Cities

Bhopal – 64.20% (Well outside top 10, below average performance)

Indore – 67.56% (Better than the capital, but far behind top districts)

Jabalpur – 73.86% (Moderate performance, not in top 10)

Gwalior – 60.87% (Weak performance, among the lower districts)

Ujjain – 75.18% (Best among these cities, but outside top 10)

Result at a Glance

Total passed students - 73.42%

Failed students - 2,89,693

Cheating cases - 47

Another Chance will be given

Starting this year, the Board will organise a "Second Opportunity Examination" instead of supplementary exams. Students who were absent or failed in one or more subjects in the first exam can appear in this second exam. Even students who passed a subject but wish to improve their marks can participate. The best result out of the first and second attempts will be considered final.

In practical subjects, a student will only be eligible to appear for the failed portion of the practical or internal exam. Subject changes will not be allowed for the second exam. Online applications for the second opportunity exam can be submitted through the MP Online portal from April 15 to midnight on April 22.

Main exam marksheet will not be issued to students appearing in the second opportunity exam. Until the original marksheet is released, these students can obtain a certified copy via DigiLocker. The marksheet will be issued once the second opportunity result is declared. The second opportunity exam will be held from May 7 to May 19.

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Updated on:

15 Apr 2026 03:10 pm

Published on:

15 Apr 2026 03:06 pm

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