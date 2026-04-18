Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Families with Weddings to Get 2 Cylinders

Get two cylinders at once by showing a wedding card (Photo Source: Patrika)
With the wedding season underway, residents have been concerned about securing enough gas to cater for their guests. Addressing this rising demand, gas companies have provided significant relief to the residents of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Oil marketing companies will now facilitate the provision of two commercial cylinders specifically for wedding feasts. To avail of this, applicants must present a wedding invitation card along with their application at the gas agency.
Under the new criteria set by Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas, the companies will collect a security deposit in addition to the refilling charges. Since the season began last Tuesday, many families have outsourced catering to professionals who, due to the previous shortage of cylinders, were forced to rely on diesel furnaces and electronic tandoors.
To streamline the process, the companies have decided to provide two commercial cylinders under specific conditions. Applicants must submit their wedding invitation to the agency and deposit a security amount of ₹4,400 for the two cylinders, along with a refilling fee of ₹3,700. Once these formalities are completed, the two commercial cylinders will be issued to the consumer.
Both cylinders must be returned after the event The companies' terms specify that those taking cylinders for a wedding ceremony must return both to the company after the event. Once the cylinders are returned, the company is obliged to refund the security deposit of £4,400 to the consumer.
What do the officials say? Regarding the matter, District Supply Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadaun stated that gas companies have decided to make commercial cylinders available for weddings in the district. For verification, people must submit a wedding card, relevant documents, and the security deposit along with the refilling fee. Furthermore, the cylinders must be returned to the agency after the event, after which the agency will refund the deposit.
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