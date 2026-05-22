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Bhopal

The Rs 3000 Mango: Meet India’s King of Mangoes

Discover the Noorjahan mango from Madhya Pradesh — one of the world's rarest and most prized mangoes, fetching up to ₹3,000 a piece, and coveted by buyers across the Gulf, the UK, and North America.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

May 22, 2026

Noor Jahan Mango One Piece Costs 3000 Rupees

Mango may already wear the crown of the king of fruits, but one extraordinary variety from Madhya Pradesh has taken that title to an entirely new level. The Noorjahan mango — enormous, intensely flavoured, and vanishingly rare — commands up to ₹3,000 per piece, and buyers from the Gulf to North America are clamouring for it.

A Giant Amongst Fruits

Grown exclusively in the Katthiwada region of Alirajpur district — a predominantly tribal area of western Madhya Pradesh — the Noorjahan is counted amongst the largest mangoes in the world. A single fruit typically weighs between two and five kilograms, making it more than sufficient to feed an entire family. Its vivid colour, heady fragrance, and exceptional sweetness make it an object of fascination at first sight.

Because the trees yield only a limited number of fruits each season, rarity drives the price sky-high. That scarcity, combined with its remarkable size and flavour, is fast turning the Noorjahan into a highly profitable crop for local farmers.

Roots in History

The Noorjahan is believed to have arrived in India from Afghanistan, with roots stretching back to the Mughal era, when large, distinctively flavoured mangoes were prized in royal gardens. By the 1950s and '60s, the variety had established itself in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region and the Jhabua–Alirajpur tribal belt, where the climate, soil, and temperature proved exceptionally well-suited to it.

Farmer Bharatraj Singh Jadav of Juna Katthiwada recounts that his late father brought a Noorjahan sapling from Gujarat some 55 to 60 years ago, planting and nurturing it on family land. That single sapling eventually became the identity of the entire region. Today, Bharatraj himself tends eleven grafted plants, each between three and five years old.

National Recognition, Global Demand

The Noorjahan was honoured at the national level in both 1999 and 2010, bringing wider recognition to Alirajpur district and boosting farmer confidence considerably. In domestic markets, a single fruit is priced between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000.

Internationally, demand is particularly strong in the Gulf — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait — where large, visually striking fruit commands a premium. The mango is also widely popular amongst Indian communities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and is attracting growing interest in Singapore and Malaysia.

Given its limited production, large-scale export remains out of reach for now. Yet its exclusivity is only adding to its allure, cementing the Noorjahan's reputation as the world's most coveted "luxury mango."

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Published on:

22 May 2026 12:20 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / The Rs 3000 Mango: Meet India’s King of Mangoes

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