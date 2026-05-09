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Bhopal

Bhopal Metro Project Faces Legal Hurdle Over Proposed Route Beneath Cemetery

The Bhopal Metro project faces a legal challenge as the Waqf Tribunal seeks a response regarding plans to route an underground line beneath the Shahi Qabristan Bada Bagh.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

May 09, 2026

Controversy over Bhopal Metro passing through the Royal Cemetery

Bhopal Metro Face Legal Action Over Proposed Underground Route

Bhopal Metro: Metro projects are currently underway in Indore and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. While trains have commenced operations in both cities, a significant portion of the project remains unfinished. Meanwhile, questions are being raised regarding the planning of the Bhopal Metro.

A controversy has erupted over the metro passing through the Shahi Qabristan Bada Bagh (Royal Cemetery) in the capital city. Under the project, there is a plan to run metro trains beneath thousands of existing graves. This has led to objections from the Muslim community, while the general public is also expressing concern.

The Committee Intezamia Auqaf-e-Aamma has filed cases with the Madhya Pradesh State Waqf Tribunal against the proposed underground metro line beneath the Shahi Qabristan at Bhopal Talkies and construction on Waqf land in Nariyalkheda, seeking a stay on these activities.

Legal Battle Reaches Waqf Tribunal

Following protests against the plan to route the metro through the Shahi Qabristan Bada Bagh, the matter has reached the Waqf Tribunal. During a hearing on Friday, the Tribunal sought a response from the metro management. The next hearing is scheduled for 14 May.

Threat to Existence of Graves

The committee claims that approximately one acre of land could be directly affected by the proposed metro line, threatening the existence and structure of a large number of graves. Allegations have also been made that metro project officials have not yet made the detailed maps, technical reports, or safety assessments of the area public, further heightening anxieties.

Protests Followed by Legal Action

The plan to route the underground metro line beneath the Masuma Takiya Amman Shah on Hamidia Road, Masjid Noorani, Mullashah, and other registered Waqf cemetery areas has met with serious objections. Protesters have pointed out that thousands of graves are located here. After several demonstrations, the matter has now shifted to a legal battle.

Key Points

  • Metro line to pass beneath the cemetery.
  • Muslim community is opposing the project.
  • Protests against the metro project were held inside the cemetery.
  • The community has prepared for a legal battle.
  • Concerns raised that thousands of graves face a threat to their existence.

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Published on:

09 May 2026 03:56 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Bhopal Metro Project Faces Legal Hurdle Over Proposed Route Beneath Cemetery

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