7 May 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Thunderstorms Strike 11 Madhya Pradesh Districts as Weather Department Warns of Intense Heat

MP weather turns extreme: thunderstorms in 11 districts today, heatwave warning issued as temperatures set to cross 43°C from May 9, 2026.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

May 07, 2026

MP Weather Update

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning likely in 11 districts of MP today (Photo Source: Patrika)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a tale of two weathers this May, with unseasonal storms bringing temporary relief from scorching temperatures even as meteorologists warn of a fierce heatwave on the horizon.

The State Meteorological Department in Bhopal has issued alerts for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in 11 districts today, whilst simultaneously cautioning residents to brace for a return of severe heat in the coming days.

Eleven Districts on Alert

Active western disturbances and a trough line have brought cloud cover across large parts of the state. The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with light rainfall and gusty winds of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj.

The Heat Returns

The current spell of storms and rainfall is not expected to last. From 9 and 10 May onwards, conditions are forecast to change dramatically, with hot winds sweeping in from neighbouring Rajasthan pushing temperatures sharply upward once again.

Major cities — including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur — could see mercury climbing beyond 43 degrees Celsius. The Malwa and Nimar regions face an additional risk of heat waves.

Yesterday's Temperatures

Over the past 24 hours, temperatures across the state dipped below 40 degrees Celsius in most districts. Gwalior recorded a daytime high of 36.4°C, whilst Bhopal reached 38.4°C, Indore 38.1°C, and Jabalpur 37.7°C. However, Narsinghpur remained the hottest district at 42.2°C, closely followed by Khargone at 41.2°C.

Another Weather System on the Way

Meteorologists say a fresh weather system may become active around 10 May, potentially prolonging turbulent conditions through the middle of the month. Farmers have been advised to store their harvested crops and produce in safe, sheltered locations ahead of the changing conditions.

Share the news:

Related Topics

IMD latest forecast

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

07 May 2026 10:44 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Thunderstorms Strike 11 Madhya Pradesh Districts as Weather Department Warns of Intense Heat

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Rain Alert for 18 Districts, Heatwave for 20 Amid Intense Heat; Winds up to 50 km/h Expected

MP Weather Alert
Bhopal

Fire Erupts in Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Coach; Thick Smoke Triggers Panic

Fire Erupts in a Coach of the Bhopal-Jodhpur Express
Bhopal

Severe Heatwave Grips MP: Temperatures Cross 43°C, Heatwave Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Bhopal

Bhopal: Amid LPG Crisis, Families with Weddings to Get 2 Cylinders

Gas Agencies New Rule
Bhopal

MP Heatwave: Mercury Surpasses 42°C; Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Heatwave Alert Issued
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.