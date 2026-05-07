Thunderstorms Strike 11 Madhya Pradesh Districts as Weather Department Warns of Intense Heat

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning likely in 11 districts of MP today (Photo Source: Patrika)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a tale of two weathers this May, with unseasonal storms bringing temporary relief from scorching temperatures even as meteorologists warn of a fierce heatwave on the horizon.
The State Meteorological Department in Bhopal has issued alerts for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in 11 districts today, whilst simultaneously cautioning residents to brace for a return of severe heat in the coming days.
Active western disturbances and a trough line have brought cloud cover across large parts of the state. The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with light rainfall and gusty winds of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj.
The current spell of storms and rainfall is not expected to last. From 9 and 10 May onwards, conditions are forecast to change dramatically, with hot winds sweeping in from neighbouring Rajasthan pushing temperatures sharply upward once again.
Major cities — including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur — could see mercury climbing beyond 43 degrees Celsius. The Malwa and Nimar regions face an additional risk of heat waves.
Over the past 24 hours, temperatures across the state dipped below 40 degrees Celsius in most districts. Gwalior recorded a daytime high of 36.4°C, whilst Bhopal reached 38.4°C, Indore 38.1°C, and Jabalpur 37.7°C. However, Narsinghpur remained the hottest district at 42.2°C, closely followed by Khargone at 41.2°C.
Meteorologists say a fresh weather system may become active around 10 May, potentially prolonging turbulent conditions through the middle of the month. Farmers have been advised to store their harvested crops and produce in safe, sheltered locations ahead of the changing conditions.
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