Severe Heatwave Grips MP: Temperatures Cross 43°C, Heatwave Warning Issued for 16 Districts

Chhattisgarh Sizzles as Severe Heatwave Continues; IMD Issues Alert for Multiple Districts
The scorching summer heat has begun to show its intensity in Madhya Pradesh, leaving residents across several districts, including Bhopal, struggling to cope. In a concerning trend for mid-April, maximum temperatures have already surged past the 43°C mark.
Over the last 24 hours, Bhopal witnessed a sharp rise in temperature by 2°C. The hottest location in the state was Khajuraho in the Chhatarpur district, where the mercury touched a blistering 43.2°C. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for 16 districts today.
For the first time this season, the state has seen temperatures consistently crossing the 43°C threshold. While Khajuraho led the charts at 43.2°C, nine other cities across Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures exceeding 42°C.
According to the latest data, the highest temperatures recorded are as follows:
Khajuraho (Chhatarpur): 43.2°C Umaria: 42.9°C Tikamgarh: 42.8°C Nowgong: 42.6°C Mandla: 42.5°C Datia, Damoh, and Guna: 42.2°C Satna and Sagar: 41.8°C Chhindwara: 41.6°C Shajapur and Narmadapuram: 41.4°C Narsinghpur, Sidhi, Malajkhand, and Rewa: 41.2°C
With the Meteorological Department predicting continued heatwave conditions, citizens are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours.
Meanwhile, temperatures in most districts of the state have been recorded above 41°C. For today, Saturday, the Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Ratlam, Raisen, Betul, Pandhurna, Mandla, Seoni, Panna, and Niwari.
Due to the severe heat, school timings have been adjusted in 13 districts across the state, including Bhopal. Collectors have issued orders setting school hours from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm. The districts that have changed their timings so far include Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Balaghat, Maihar, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Dindori, Jhabua, Anuppur, and Umaria.
This decision has been taken to protect children from the extreme heat and heatwave conditions. In Gwalior district, all classes from pre-primary to 12th grade will operate only until 12:00 pm. Government-scheduled examinations and other essential programmes will continue as previously planned. It is expected that orders to change school timings in other districts will also be issued in the near future.
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