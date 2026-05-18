Severe Heatwave in MP: Temperature Crosses 45°C, Conditions to Worsen Over Next 4 Days

Severe heatwave havoc in MP (Photo Source - Patrika)
Severe Heatwave: The havoc of summer continues to escalate in Madhya Pradesh. The situation is such that the scorching heat has left people miserable in several districts of the state. According to the latest update, nearly half of the state is gripped by a heatwave. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise in temperatures over the next 4 days. Along with this, they have appealed to the citizens not to step out of their homes between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM and advised them to drink plenty of water and other natural fluids.
During the past 24 hours on Sunday, the Rajgarh district experienced the most intense heat in the state. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 45°C, which is the highest across the entire state. Apart from this, the mercury crossed 43°C in 11 districts and 44°C in 4 districts of the state. According to information received from the State Meteorological Department located in the capital city of Bhopal, temperatures are likely to rise by another 2°C to 3°C in the coming 4 days.
According to the weather department, a heatwave alert has been issued for today (Monday) in several districts, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Jabalpur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. It is reported that temperatures in the respective areas are expected to range from 43°C to well over 44°C.
It is also reported that the impact of the severe heatwave is visible in major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Although there is no official heatwave alert in some districts, people there are still distressed by the bright sunshine and hot winds.
On Sunday, temperatures of 43°C or higher were recorded in 16 cities across the state. Following Rajgarh, Ratlam recorded 44.8°C, Khandwa recorded 44.5°C, and Naugaon and Khajuraho recorded 44.4°C. Meanwhile, in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, the temperature hovered between 42°C and 43°C. The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain extra vigilant in the coming days, as the intensity of the heat is unlikely to subside anytime soon.
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