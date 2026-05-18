Severe Heatwave in MP: Temperature Crosses 45°C, Conditions to Worsen Over Next 4 Days

Severe Heatwave: The havoc of summer continues to escalate in Madhya Pradesh. The situation is such that the scorching heat has left people miserable in several districts of the state. According to the latest update, nearly half of the state is gripped by a heatwave. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise in temperatures over the next 4 days. Along with this, they have appealed to the citizens not to step out of their homes between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM and advised them to drink plenty of water and other natural fluids.