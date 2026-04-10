MP Weather Alert: Severe heat to trouble Madhya Pradesh as mercury set to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius

Meteorological Department scientist D. Arun Sharma stated that the weather is likely to remain dry for the next week (MP Weather Alert). In this regard, the maximum temperature may increase by 4 to 6 degrees in the next four to five days. Until now, temperatures were below normal, but they may now become slightly above normal. After the passage of the Western Disturbance, there is currently an influence of northerly winds, which is why the minimum temperature has also fallen rapidly, but it will start rising from Friday.