10 April 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP Weather Alert: Severe heat to trouble Madhya Pradesh as mercury set to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius

MP Weather Alert: Western disturbance has passed; Madhya Pradesh weather set to change, intense heat likely, Meteorological Department warns temperatures may rise by 4–6°C.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

MP Weather Alert Issued

MP Weather Alert: Due to continuous weather systems, there have been fluctuations in the weather recently. After the passage of a Western Disturbance, the winds have turned northerly. Consequently, a drop of 5.6 degrees was recorded in the minimum temperature on Thursday. This resulted in mild coolness at night. It is noteworthy that the minimum temperature in April has reached 16.4 degrees after 18 years.

Typically, the minimum temperature in this month ranges between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. The drop in temperature provided relief from the heat at night. However, an increase in temperature is expected in the coming days. The weather in the city remained dry on Thursday. There was also intense sunshine, while people also had to face humidity due to moisture.

However, there was no significant increase in temperature. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 16.4 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature increased by more than half a degree, the minimum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees in a single day.

Dry Weather, With Forecast of 4 to 6 Degree Increase (MP Weather Alert)

Meteorological Department scientist D. Arun Sharma stated that the weather is likely to remain dry for the next week (MP Weather Alert). In this regard, the maximum temperature may increase by 4 to 6 degrees in the next four to five days. Until now, temperatures were below normal, but they may now become slightly above normal. After the passage of the Western Disturbance, there is currently an influence of northerly winds, which is why the minimum temperature has also fallen rapidly, but it will start rising from Friday.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures in April in Previous Years

- 1 April 2025 – 18.8

- 11 April 2024 – 19

- 1 April 2023 – 17.4

- 4 April 2022 – 20.2

- 2 April 2021 – 17.4

- 2 April 2020 – 19

- 17 April 2019 – 18.7

- 2 April 2018 – 20

- 11 April 2017 – 18.6

- 13 April 2016 – 20.1

- 15 April 2015 – 17.8

- 12 April 2014 – 18.8

- 21 April 2013 – 17

- 21 April 2012 – 21.2

- 2 April 2011 – 19.4

- 4 April 2010 -17

- 9 April 2009 – 18.6

- 5 April 2008 – 16.8

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

10 Apr 2026 10:03 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Weather Alert: Severe heat to trouble Madhya Pradesh as mercury set to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Strict action against 'illegal colonies' in villages, FIR to be registered within 15 days

Bulldozer action
Bhopal

MP Colleges Set to Launch New Engineering Courses

New Engineering Courses to be Introduced in MP Colleges
Bhopal

Weather Update MP: Madhya Pradesh to experience storms and rain until April 9

Storms And Rain Alert
Bhopal

32 Officials and Employees in MP Issued Notices Amidst Census Lapses, Negligence Proves Costly

Census 2027
Bhopal

Four Weather Systems Active: 45 Districts in MP Warned of Storms, Rain, and Hail

Weather Systems Active
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.