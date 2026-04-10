MP Weather Alert: Severe heat to trouble Madhya Pradesh as mercury set to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius

MP Weather Alert: Due to continuous weather systems, there have been fluctuations in the weather recently. After the passage of a Western Disturbance, the winds have turned northerly. Consequently, a drop of 5.6 degrees was recorded in the minimum temperature on Thursday. This resulted in mild coolness at night. It is noteworthy that the minimum temperature in April has reached 16.4 degrees after 18 years.
Typically, the minimum temperature in this month ranges between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. The drop in temperature provided relief from the heat at night. However, an increase in temperature is expected in the coming days. The weather in the city remained dry on Thursday. There was also intense sunshine, while people also had to face humidity due to moisture.
However, there was no significant increase in temperature. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 16.4 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature increased by more than half a degree, the minimum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees in a single day.
Meteorological Department scientist D. Arun Sharma stated that the weather is likely to remain dry for the next week (MP Weather Alert). In this regard, the maximum temperature may increase by 4 to 6 degrees in the next four to five days. Until now, temperatures were below normal, but they may now become slightly above normal. After the passage of the Western Disturbance, there is currently an influence of northerly winds, which is why the minimum temperature has also fallen rapidly, but it will start rising from Friday.
- 1 April 2025 – 18.8
- 11 April 2024 – 19
- 1 April 2023 – 17.4
- 4 April 2022 – 20.2
- 2 April 2021 – 17.4
- 2 April 2020 – 19
- 17 April 2019 – 18.7
- 2 April 2018 – 20
- 11 April 2017 – 18.6
- 13 April 2016 – 20.1
- 15 April 2015 – 17.8
- 12 April 2014 – 18.8
- 21 April 2013 – 17
- 21 April 2012 – 21.2
- 2 April 2011 – 19.4
- 4 April 2010 -17
- 9 April 2009 – 18.6
- 5 April 2008 – 16.8
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Bhopal
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