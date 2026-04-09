Strict action against 'illegal colonies' in villages, FIR to be registered within 15 days

Additionally, the penalty for developing illegal colonies is being increased from 10 lakh to 50 lakh rupees. However, officials remained silent on the master plan during the meeting. Following this, CREDAI representatives stated that the master plan was implemented in Gwalior after the intervention of the High Court. Jabalpur CREDAI has also filed a petition in the High Court to implement the master plan. Now, there seems to be no alternative other than the High Court for new master plans in Bhopal and Indore.