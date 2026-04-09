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Bhopal

Strict action against 'illegal colonies' in villages, FIR to be registered within 15 days

MP News: Those building illegal colonies will also face a fine increased from 10 lakh to 50 lakh rupees.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

Bulldozer action

MP News: To curb the development of illegal colonies in Madhya Pradesh, the Urban Colony Development Rules 2021 will soon be extended to Gram Panchayat areas. A draft of the Integrated Colony Development Rules 2026 has been prepared for this purpose. In a high-level meeting held at the secretariat, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and CREDAI have also given their consent. Under these rules, the responsibilities of councillors, builders, developers, landowners, police, and administration are being defined.

Additionally, the penalty for developing illegal colonies is being increased from 10 lakh to 50 lakh rupees. However, officials remained silent on the master plan during the meeting. Following this, CREDAI representatives stated that the master plan was implemented in Gwalior after the intervention of the High Court. Jabalpur CREDAI has also filed a petition in the High Court to implement the master plan. Now, there seems to be no alternative other than the High Court for new master plans in Bhopal and Indore.

Proposal to Increase FAR in Land Development

During the meeting, a proposal was put forth to amend Table No. 42 of the Land Development Rules to increase the base FAR. Documents studying reforms in other states were submitted for this purpose. To maintain uniformity across the state, it was suggested that permissions be issued in accordance with Table No. 42 to resolve discrepancies arising from the delay in the master plan. A request was made to keep the rates of premium FAR at a minimum.

Strict Provisions in Integrated Rules

  • The revised rules define the responsibility of councillors, sarpanches, secretaries, etc., who will be required to register an FIR within 15 days if they receive information or a complaint about an illegal colony.
  • Urban local bodies and panchayats will issue a notice within 15 days to restore the land to its original state. If the coloniser fails to do so, the local body will demolish the colony and take possession of the land. Subsequently, the local body will carry out development work there.
  • The District Collector will form a task force to prevent the development of illegal colonies. This task force will inspect the area weekly and submit a report.
  • Currently, there is a provision for imprisonment ranging from a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 10 years for those developing illegal colonies. Under the new rules, this is being increased to a minimum of 7 years and a maximum of 10 years.
  • A time limit is being set for every action against illegal colonies. If the concerned officials fail to take action, the government will initiate disciplinary action against them.

Other Proposals Received

  • Clubhouses and common amenities are exempted from FAR in other states, and this should be implemented in Madhya Pradesh as well.
  • The TDR portal should be updated and can be applied to all roads in the development plan.
  • Coordination should be established between the Town and Country Planning and the Alpas and ABpass software of urban local bodies. A committee is to be formed for deeded permission.
  • Corporations should collect property tax as per rules; property tax collection will be prohibited in case of incorrect calculations.

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 02:57 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Strict action against 'illegal colonies' in villages, FIR to be registered within 15 days

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