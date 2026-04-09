Strict action against 'illegal colonies' in villages, FIR to be registered within 15 days

MP News: To curb the development of illegal colonies in Madhya Pradesh, the Urban Colony Development Rules 2021 will soon be extended to Gram Panchayat areas. A draft of the Integrated Colony Development Rules 2026 has been prepared for this purpose. In a high-level meeting held at the secretariat, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and CREDAI have also given their consent. Under these rules, the responsibilities of councillors, builders, developers, landowners, police, and administration are being defined.
Additionally, the penalty for developing illegal colonies is being increased from 10 lakh to 50 lakh rupees. However, officials remained silent on the master plan during the meeting. Following this, CREDAI representatives stated that the master plan was implemented in Gwalior after the intervention of the High Court. Jabalpur CREDAI has also filed a petition in the High Court to implement the master plan. Now, there seems to be no alternative other than the High Court for new master plans in Bhopal and Indore.
During the meeting, a proposal was put forth to amend Table No. 42 of the Land Development Rules to increase the base FAR. Documents studying reforms in other states were submitted for this purpose. To maintain uniformity across the state, it was suggested that permissions be issued in accordance with Table No. 42 to resolve discrepancies arising from the delay in the master plan. A request was made to keep the rates of premium FAR at a minimum.
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