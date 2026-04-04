Four Weather Systems Active: 45 Districts in MP Warned of Storms, Rain, and Hail

Weather Systems Active: Madhya Pradesh is experiencing thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms during the summer months. Many areas are facing significant difficulties, affecting both farmers and the general public. In the last 24 hours, two people died in Seoni due to lightning strikes. It is reported that the weather in most parts of the state has deteriorated due to four active weather systems simultaneously. The Meteorological Department has now issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in 45 districts and hailstorms in several districts within the next 24 hours. This weather pattern is expected to persist until April 7. Following this, the weather is predicted to clear up, and intense heat will return across the state.