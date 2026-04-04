Four Weather Systems Active: 45 Districts in MP Warned of Storms, Rain, and Hail

Alert of thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorm issued in 45 districts of Madhya Pradesh (Photo Source – Patrika)
Weather Systems Active: Madhya Pradesh is experiencing thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms during the summer months. Many areas are facing significant difficulties, affecting both farmers and the general public. In the last 24 hours, two people died in Seoni due to lightning strikes. It is reported that the weather in most parts of the state has deteriorated due to four active weather systems simultaneously. The Meteorological Department has now issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain in 45 districts and hailstorms in several districts within the next 24 hours. This weather pattern is expected to persist until April 7. Following this, the weather is predicted to clear up, and intense heat will return across the state.
The state is currently under the influence of strong weather systems formed by a cyclonic circulation and a trough line. According to the department, a trough line is passing through the central part of the state, while another trough is active at an upper level. Additionally, two cyclonic circulations are active in the western and northern parts. The combined effect of these four systems has led to continuous thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms, with lightning strikes occurring in many parts of the state for the past four days. Similar weather conditions were observed in over 20 districts on Friday.
According to the Meteorological Department, an alert for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for 45 districts of the state, including Bhopal. Due to these systems, the weather is changing suddenly in 30 to 35 districts of the state daily. Some areas are experiencing strong winds, while others are witnessing continuous rain and hailstorms.
On Saturday, a hailstorm warning has been issued for the districts of Jabalpur, Katni, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Damoh. Thunderstorms with rain and lightning are anticipated in Bhopal, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Niwari, and Tikamgarh.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating that strong winds will continue for the next three to four days. The maximum wind speed in some districts may reach 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, while in other places, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.
The weather activities in the state are not over yet. Another Western Disturbance is becoming active from April 7. Its effect may be seen until April 10. This means light rain may occur in some places during this period.
As the weather systems move away, the temperature in the state will rise rapidly. The effect of heat will be felt from the second week of April. By the last week of the month, the maximum temperature in areas like Gwalior, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, and Naugaon-Khajuraho is expected to reach 44 to 45 degrees Celsius. Intense heat is particularly expected in Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Barwani, Khargone, and Dhar districts. This is because warm winds blow in the southern and western parts of the state during April, leading to severe heat in these regions.
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