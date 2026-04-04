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Bhopal

32 Officials and Employees in MP Issued Notices Amidst Census Lapses, Negligence Proves Costly

Bhopal - Negligence in census work, officials and employees absent from meeting, corporation issues notice

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Apr 04, 2026

Census 2027

Census (photo:patrika)

Census 2027 - The Municipal Corporation administration has taken a strict stance regarding the preparations for Census 2027 in Bhopal. The absence of 32 officers and employees from an important meeting convened for this significant task has led to repercussions. The corporation has issued show-cause notices to 13 Assistant Engineers, 16 Sub-Engineers, 2 Supervisors, and 1 Timekeeper for negligence in their duties. These notices, issued under the direction of Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, clarify that the absence from the meeting not only affected administrative work but also constitutes indiscipline. They have been asked to provide explanations by Monday. Action will be taken against the concerned individuals if satisfactory answers are not received or if they remain absent.

The Public Health and Medical Department has adopted an even stricter approach. The department has directly suspended an officer from Jabalpur. The officer has been removed from two key positions – In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jabalpur, and Co-Regional Director, Health Services, Jabalpur Division – and summoned to Bhopal.

Action taken against those found negligent in their duties:
Assistant Engineers (AE): Aditya Sharma, Gaurav Prajapati, KC Gupta, Ajay Solanki, Shubham Verma, Nishant Tiwari, SB Singh, Chandan Piplad, Jyoti Mankale, Pawan Mehra, Abhishek Malviya, Ankur Rayjada, and Aman Singh.

Sub-Engineers (SE): Sanjay Baradiya, Amar Singh Yadav, Akriti Patel, Aditya Khare, Anita Mehar, Shubhakamana Thakur, Satyam Singh, Amit Kumar Dubey, Kirti Tomar, Ajay Rajawat, Amit Dubey, Jogender Singh, Rupankan Verma, Jitendra Gupta, and Sheetal Vishwakarma.

Other Employees:
Supervisors Srinivas Dwivedi and Istkhar Khan, and Timekeeper Anshul Pandey have also been issued show-cause notices.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sanjay Mishra was suspended on Friday after being found guilty of financial irregularities

Meanwhile, an officer from the Health Department has been directly suspended for irregularities. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sanjay Mishra was suspended on Friday after being found guilty of financial irregularities in Jabalpur. The Public Health and Medical Education Department issued the order.

Dr. Mishra has been removed from two key positions – In-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jabalpur, and Co-Regional Director, Health Services, Jabalpur Division – and has been summoned to Bhopal. During his suspension, his headquarters will be the office of the Regional Director, Health Services, Bhopal Division. Complaints were received at the Jabalpur CMHO office regarding fake bills being submitted and payments made in the name of signage construction and health centre materials.

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Updated on:

04 Apr 2026 12:54 pm

Published on:

04 Apr 2026 12:52 pm

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