32 Officials and Employees in MP Issued Notices Amidst Census Lapses, Negligence Proves Costly

Census 2027 - The Municipal Corporation administration has taken a strict stance regarding the preparations for Census 2027 in Bhopal. The absence of 32 officers and employees from an important meeting convened for this significant task has led to repercussions. The corporation has issued show-cause notices to 13 Assistant Engineers, 16 Sub-Engineers, 2 Supervisors, and 1 Timekeeper for negligence in their duties. These notices, issued under the direction of Corporation Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, clarify that the absence from the meeting not only affected administrative work but also constitutes indiscipline. They have been asked to provide explanations by Monday. Action will be taken against the concerned individuals if satisfactory answers are not received or if they remain absent.