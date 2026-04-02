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Bhopal

War's Impact: Commercial LPG Cylinders ₹195 More Expensive, Prices Cross ₹2000

Commercial cylinders: In the capital, there are over 2000 small and large hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and vendors, who will now be directly affected by this price hike.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Apr 02, 2026

Commercial LPG Cylinders

Commercial cylinder: The prices of commercial cylinders have increased from April 1. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders by ₹195. The cylinder, which was barely available in the city for ₹1888 until the day before, will now cost ₹2081. However, the chaos surrounding domestic gas cylinders in the city for the past month seems to be subsiding slightly. On Wednesday, the waiting period for domestic gas bookings reached ten thousand. Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh stated that the balance between demand and supply is continuously improving.

Impact on 2000 Hotels and Restaurants

There are over 2000 small and large hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and vendors in the capital, which will now be directly affected by this price hike. Additionally, operators of hostels and hospital canteens will also face difficulties. Business owners say that for the past month, commercial cylinders have not been readily available, and now with the cylinders becoming more expensive, businesses will be impacted. Diesel and electric stoves are also becoming more expensive.

Domestic Cylinder Prices Stable

However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. Their prices remain stable at ₹918 in the capital.

Trouble for Wedding Households

Wedding auspicious dates are starting from April 15th this month. It is estimated that ten cylinders will be used in one wedding. There are over 50,000 caterers in the state. This means around 2.50 lakh cylinders will be used. Since there are continuous wedding dates from April 15th onwards.

Tent and caterer businessman Yogesh Shrivastava says that it is becoming difficult to fulfill the wedding orders they have taken due to the shortage and increased price of cylinders. He is unsure how they will complete the orders. Hotel-restaurant businessman Murli Harwani says that commercial cylinders are not available, and officials are suggesting the use of alternative energy. Diesel is not being supplied in cans. Packing material has become 40% more expensive.

Commercial cylinders have not been available for some time now. The price increase will further exacerbate the difficulties for our businessmen. It is becoming incomprehensible how to continue operations. – Tejkul Pal Singh Pali, President, Hotel and Restaurant Association, Bhopal

The wedding season is approaching. Those who have booked caterers, lights, and other essential services for their weddings are now facing a crisis. If cylinders are not available, how will they fulfill the orders? – Rinku Bhateja, Senior Vice President, Federation of MP Tent Association

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Published on:

02 Apr 2026 12:34 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / War's Impact: Commercial LPG Cylinders ₹195 More Expensive, Prices Cross ₹2000

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