Kota–Etawah to Get 404 km Atal Progress-Way, Landowners in 3 Districts to Receive Double Compensation

Six years ago, in 2020, when the survey for this project was conducted, a list of farmers' lands was prepared for acquisition. Before the land acquisition could take place, the central government changed the route alignment of the Atal Progress-Way. However, after the new route alignment, discontent began to surface among farmers as the new alignment would acquire more of their land. During this time, strong opposition was observed among farmers between Sabalgarh and Porsa, due to which former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately halted the land acquisition process in April 2023.