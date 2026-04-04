MP News: This Document Required for Gas Cylinders Amidst LPG Crisis

Administrative efforts are underway in Madhya Pradesh to tackle the LPG crisis. KYC has been made mandatory for gas cylinders. Amidst claims of LPG shortage and supply efforts, teams from the Food Department are now visiting agencies where long queues are forming for cylinders. Consumers are being informed that if their KYC is complete, the cylinder will reach their homes. In Bhopal district, there is currently a backlog of 23,000 cylinders from all three oil companies, while the regular supply is around 12,000. Meanwhile, the administration will conduct an inspection campaign at gas agencies on Saturday. This step is being taken on the instructions of the Collector. The district administration and officials are keeping a close watch on cylinder supply.