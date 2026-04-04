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Bhopal

MP News: This Document Required for Gas Cylinders Amidst LPG Crisis

LPG Crisis: 23K Pending Requests, 12K Cylinders Delivered; KYC Now Mandatory

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 04, 2026

MP LPG Gas Cylinder

Administrative efforts are underway in Madhya Pradesh to tackle the LPG crisis. KYC has been made mandatory for gas cylinders. Amidst claims of LPG shortage and supply efforts, teams from the Food Department are now visiting agencies where long queues are forming for cylinders. Consumers are being informed that if their KYC is complete, the cylinder will reach their homes. In Bhopal district, there is currently a backlog of 23,000 cylinders from all three oil companies, while the regular supply is around 12,000. Meanwhile, the administration will conduct an inspection campaign at gas agencies on Saturday. This step is being taken on the instructions of the Collector. The district administration and officials are keeping a close watch on cylinder supply.

If the cylinder booking is as per rules, it will reach your home in 2-3 days

Officials state that there was a problem on March 1 due to closing, but supply has been fully restored since the next day. If the cylinder booking is as per rules, it will reach your home in 2-3 days.

Those whose e-KYC is complete are not facing any problems

Disputes are arising daily at many gas agencies. It is being said in this regard that those whose e-KYC is complete are not facing any problems. Gas agency operators claim to be providing cylinders as per rules.

SDM-Tehsildar to conduct investigation today, order issued by Additional District Magistrate

The district administration has become strict in view of complaints of irregularities in the distribution of LPG gas cylinders in the city and overcharging consumers. On the instructions of the Collector, an inspection campaign will be conducted at gas agencies on Saturday. An order has been issued by the Additional District Magistrate in this regard. These investigations will focus on points such as display of rate lists, weight and quality, prevention of black marketing, additional delivery charges, and illegal refilling.

Due to closing on March 1, a decrease in supply was observed from the companies, but now the supply of cylinders is being closely monitored

Meanwhile, District Food Supply Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon states that the situation is completely under control. A decrease in supply was observed from the companies on March 1 due to closing, but now the supply of cylinders is being closely monitored.

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Published on:

04 Apr 2026 08:33 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP News: This Document Required for Gas Cylinders Amidst LPG Crisis

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