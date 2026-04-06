Weather Update MP: Madhya Pradesh to experience storms and rain until April 9

Storms and rain to continue in MP until April 9 (Photo Source: Patrika)
Storms and Rain Alert: April, typically known for its summer heat, has begun in Madhya Pradesh with a spell of rain. Instead of intense heat, the state is experiencing storms, rain, and hailstorms accompanied by thunder and lightning. The latest update from the Meteorological Department indicates that this period of storms, rain, and thunder and lightning will continue in most parts of the state for the next 4 days, until April 9.
According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active from April 7, along with the existing system. The impact of the recent system has led to an alert for storms and rain in approximately 24 districts across the Gwalior-Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions on Monday. These include districts like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Mandla, and Balaghat, where heavy winds, rain, and even lightning are anticipated.
Looking back at the past 48 hours, the weather in the state took a severe turn on April 4 and 5. Hailstorms were reported in several districts, and storms and rain were recorded in almost all districts. Hailstones fell in districts such as Gwalior, Shivpuri, Mandsaur, Bhind, and Datia, while other areas experienced rain with strong winds. Wind speeds also reached dangerous levels in many places, with speeds recorded at 59 km/h in Jabalpur, 54 km/h in Sagar, and 50 km/h in Barwani.
The Meteorological Department states that the weather in the state remains unstable due to continuously active systems. The influence of the Western Disturbance, which will become active from April 7, is expected to cause strong storms and rain in many districts. This means the weather will not calm down in the coming days. Some districts may experience storm speeds of 50 to 60 km/h, while other districts will see winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.
Madhya Pradesh is usually known for its scorching heat in April-May. However, this year, due to a series of active systems, temperatures are not rising. While the mercury had crossed 41 degrees Celsius in March, the weather has now turned cool. This changing weather is also impacting crops. Hailstorms and rain in February and March have already damaged wheat, papaya, and banana crops.
- Khargone recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.8 degrees Celsius.
- Khandwa recorded a temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius.
- Narmadapuram recorded a temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius.
- Jabalpur and Damoh recorded a temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.
- Bhopal recorded a temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius.
- Indore recorded a temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius.
- Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 28.6 degrees Celsius.
According to meteorologists, several weather systems have become active simultaneously in the state. The combined effect of a cyclonic circulation, a trough line, and a Western Disturbance has led to cloud formation, strong winds, rain, and hailstorms. This is the reason why the weather in the state remains continuously unstable.
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