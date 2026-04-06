Weather Update MP: Madhya Pradesh to experience storms and rain until April 9

The Meteorological Department states that the weather in the state remains unstable due to continuously active systems. The influence of the Western Disturbance, which will become active from April 7, is expected to cause strong storms and rain in many districts. This means the weather will not calm down in the coming days. Some districts may experience storm speeds of 50 to 60 km/h, while other districts will see winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.