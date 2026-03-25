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Bhopal

Gas Cylinder Crisis Deepens, Booking Rules Changed Again

Gas Cylinder Booking New Rule: The gas cylinder crisis deepens... Now those with double cylinders will be able to book only 35 days after their last delivery.

2 min read

Bhopal

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Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

Gas Cylinder Booking New Rule

Gas cylinder booking rules revised again (Photo Source: Patrika).

Gas Cylinder Booking New Rule: A significant change has been made once again regarding LPG cylinder bookings. Oil marketing companies have increased the booking period from 25 days to 35 days. However, for those with a single cylinder, the booking period will remain 25 days for now. According to the state unit of the LPG Dealers Association, the order related to the new rules has been implemented with immediate effect across the state.

Under the new order, those who have two LPG cylinders will now be able to book a gas cylinder after 35 days. Additionally, consumers under the Ujjwala Yojana will have their bookings accepted after 45 days. Similarly, bookings for the 10 kg composite domestic cylinder will be accepted after 18 days. The supply of commercial cylinders is being made only for emergency services and educational institutions as per government orders. In this regard, R.K. Gupta from the Madhya Pradesh unit of the LPG Dealers Association stated that the new rules have been implemented with immediate effect. He also informed that all agencies have been notified.

LPG Booking New Rules

Under the new rules, the interval between the delivery of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder and the next refill booking has been increased from 25 days to 35 days. This means that consumers with double cylinders will now have to wait 10 days longer for their next booking.

Time Limit to be Determined from Previous Delivery Date

The significant point is that this time limit will be calculated from the date of the previous delivery, not the booking date. If a consumer attempts to book before the stipulated time, the system will automatically block their booking.

Urban Consumers to be Most Affected

The new change will particularly affect consumer families living in urban areas who have double cylinder connections. While gas availability was easier before, they will now have to wait 35 days for a new booking.

Rules Changed for Smaller Cylinders Too

Not only the 14.2 kg cylinders, but new time limits have also been implemented for smaller cylinders. For 5 kg cylinders, the period is set between 9 to 16 days, and for 10 kg cylinders, it is between 18 to 32 days.

Important Instructions for Customers

  • Eligibility for booking will always be determined from the date of the previous delivery.
  • If a booking is made before the stipulated time, the request will be automatically rejected.
  • For any issues, customers can contact the toll-free number 1800-2333-555.

Booking Time Had Increased Earlier Too

It is worth noting that at the beginning of this month, the government had increased the LPG booking gap in urban areas from 21 days to 25 days. Now, this has been further extended to 35 days. According to officials, the aim of these changes is to control gas consumption and improve the supply system.

Situation of Commercial LPG Also Serious

Along with domestic gas, there is also pressure on the supply of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. However, the government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG for states and union territories by 20%, bringing the total allocation to 50%.

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Published on:

25 Mar 2026 11:19 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Gas Cylinder Crisis Deepens, Booking Rules Changed Again

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