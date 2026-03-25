Gas Cylinder Crisis Deepens, Booking Rules Changed Again

Under the new order, those who have two LPG cylinders will now be able to book a gas cylinder after 35 days. Additionally, consumers under the Ujjwala Yojana will have their bookings accepted after 45 days. Similarly, bookings for the 10 kg composite domestic cylinder will be accepted after 18 days. The supply of commercial cylinders is being made only for emergency services and educational institutions as per government orders. In this regard, R.K. Gupta from the Madhya Pradesh unit of the LPG Dealers Association stated that the new rules have been implemented with immediate effect. He also informed that all agencies have been notified.