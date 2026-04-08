8 April 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP Colleges Set to Launch New Engineering Courses

New Engineering Courses - Colleges can be established on one acre, application process to start soon.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 08, 2026

New Engineering Courses to be Introduced in MP Colleges

New Engineering Courses – Technical education is being expanded in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, the state government and the Technical Education Department have now increased their focus on quality. Several colleges in the state have expressed their desire to start new branches of engineering. This will increase the convenience for students in the state. However, strict instructions have been given to the colleges for this.

The government has made it clear that to start new branches of engineering, it will be mandatory for the concerned college to have at least 50 percent admission in the already running branches. Colleges that have vacant seats will not be allowed to open new branches. On the other hand, the government has also relaxed the rules for opening engineering colleges. Now, a college can be opened on one acre of land as well. Seeing the increase in students' interest in pharmacy courses in the state, people are also eager to open new pharmacy colleges.

Efforts are being made to start new branches of engineering in many colleges in MP. But the government has taken a strict stance on this. Despite vacant seats in many colleges, new branches were being demanded. The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has put a stop to this. The government says that first show 50 percent admission, then new branches of engineering can be opened.

Colleges Can Be Established on One Acre of Land

On the other hand, AICTE has continued to relax the rules for opening engineering colleges this year as well. Now, a college can be opened on one acre of land. This will increase the possibility of new institutions opening in small cities and towns. The removal of the land size restriction is also increasing investor interest.

Students' interest in pharmacy courses in the state is also increasing. In view of this, people are coming forward to open new pharmacy colleges. According to senior officials of the Technical Education Department, the department has received 19 applications for opening new pharmacy colleges in the state. Officials said that the process of scrutinizing all applications will begin soon. The Technical Education Department will grant approval only after checking the eligibility, resources, and adherence to rules of such institutions.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

08 Apr 2026 09:58 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Colleges Set to Launch New Engineering Courses

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Weather Update MP: Madhya Pradesh to experience storms and rain until April 9

Storms And Rain Alert
Bhopal

32 Officials and Employees in MP Issued Notices Amidst Census Lapses, Negligence Proves Costly

Census 2027
Bhopal

Four Weather Systems Active: 45 Districts in MP Warned of Storms, Rain, and Hail

Weather Systems Active
Bhopal

MP News: This Document Required for Gas Cylinders Amidst LPG Crisis

MP LPG Gas Cylinder
Bhopal

War's Impact: Commercial LPG Cylinders ₹195 More Expensive, Prices Cross ₹2000

Commercial LPG Cylinders
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.