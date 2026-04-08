MP Colleges Set to Launch New Engineering Courses

The government has made it clear that to start new branches of engineering, it will be mandatory for the concerned college to have at least 50 percent admission in the already running branches. Colleges that have vacant seats will not be allowed to open new branches. On the other hand, the government has also relaxed the rules for opening engineering colleges. Now, a college can be opened on one acre of land as well. Seeing the increase in students' interest in pharmacy courses in the state, people are also eager to open new pharmacy colleges.