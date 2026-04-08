MP Colleges Set to Launch New Engineering Courses

New Engineering Courses – Technical education is being expanded in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, the state government and the Technical Education Department have now increased their focus on quality. Several colleges in the state have expressed their desire to start new branches of engineering. This will increase the convenience for students in the state. However, strict instructions have been given to the colleges for this.
The government has made it clear that to start new branches of engineering, it will be mandatory for the concerned college to have at least 50 percent admission in the already running branches. Colleges that have vacant seats will not be allowed to open new branches. On the other hand, the government has also relaxed the rules for opening engineering colleges. Now, a college can be opened on one acre of land as well. Seeing the increase in students' interest in pharmacy courses in the state, people are also eager to open new pharmacy colleges.
Efforts are being made to start new branches of engineering in many colleges in MP. But the government has taken a strict stance on this. Despite vacant seats in many colleges, new branches were being demanded. The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has put a stop to this. The government says that first show 50 percent admission, then new branches of engineering can be opened.
On the other hand, AICTE has continued to relax the rules for opening engineering colleges this year as well. Now, a college can be opened on one acre of land. This will increase the possibility of new institutions opening in small cities and towns. The removal of the land size restriction is also increasing investor interest.
Students' interest in pharmacy courses in the state is also increasing. In view of this, people are coming forward to open new pharmacy colleges. According to senior officials of the Technical Education Department, the department has received 19 applications for opening new pharmacy colleges in the state. Officials said that the process of scrutinizing all applications will begin soon. The Technical Education Department will grant approval only after checking the eligibility, resources, and adherence to rules of such institutions.
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